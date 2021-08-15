China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 68.44 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 70.59 -0.72 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.861 -0.072 -1.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.078 -0.026 -1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.263 -0.013 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 2 days 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.263 -0.013 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 3 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 6 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Market Demand Recovers

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Market Demand Recovers

President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure…

What Is Driving The Transformation Of Saudi Aramco?

What Is Driving The Transformation Of Saudi Aramco?

Saudi Aramco is following its…

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear energy seems to be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 15, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The green energy revolution is redrawing the lines of the global geopolitical map and China is fighting to come out on top. While other energy superpowers such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia have clung to their prodigious oil and gas industries to varying degrees, China has gone all-in on establishing their own energy security and independence, a large portion of which will soon be sourced from clean energy resources. 

Europe has largely pivoted away from oil and gas in the past few years, recasting its Big Oil companies as Big Energy. Indeed, on the other side of the Atlantic Big Oil’s most profitable business is no longer oil as the companies derive more and more of their profits from trading rather than extraction. In the United States, oil supermajors have taken a far different approach to the impending existential threat of climate change and the clean energy transition. “While BP and other European companies invest billions in renewable energy, Exxon and Chevron are committed to fossil fuels and betting on moonshots,” the New York Times reported late last year

And the U.S. isn’t alone. Russia has taken an even harder line when it comes to petro-loyalty. President Vladimir Putin has been a staunch climate change denier, and the very idea of pivoting away from oil and gas has been anathema to his administration. Someone will sell the world’s last barrels of oil as the age of fossil fuels comes to an end, and Russia intends to be the one. This is a risky business, as Russia’s economy is dangerously reliant on fossil fuels, a market with a limited shelf life. As it stands, oil and gas make up more than 60 percent of Russia's total exports and add up to more than 30 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). Indeed, petro-nations and oil-autocracies around the world risk descending into economic chaos and conflict as oil markets offer diminishing returns.  What’s more, as Europe has moved away from fossil fuels and toward more climate-friendly and economically promising options, countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia have become increasingly reliant on Asian markets to buy up their wares. This could prove to be their downfall. While China is currently the world’s biggest oil and coal importer, President Xi Jinping is getting serious about a homegrown clean energy revolution in the interest of shoring up Beijing’s geopolitical power and energy independence. “By 2060 the world’s second-largest economy aims to transform its power generation mix from roughly 70% from fossil fuels today to 90% from renewable sources such as wind and solar, as well as hydro and nuclear power,” Bloomberg reports

Related: Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

While the prognosis is grim for countries that have hedged their bets on Chinese demand for fossil fuels, countries that relied on resource-backed loans from Beijing are in even bigger trouble. One such country, Angola, has already delayed their payments, and “that’s before considering the impact of shifting energy financing priorities,” Bloomberg reports. “In June, China’s largest bank scrapped plans to fund a $3 billion coal-fired plant in Zimbabwe.”

China’s development of its clean energy production capacity not only stands to bolster the energy security of its own markets but also to imperil that of competing nations. China has been investing heavily in supply chains for essential components and rare earth minerals such as cobalt, giving them near-total control of some parts of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicle batteries and solar panels. 

What’s more, China is far outstripping the United States in technological investing and cutting-edge research and development. While China invests huge sums of money into positioning itself as a leading global innovator, the United States has struggled to pass spending bills that would give them any chance of catching up and staying competitive. What has passed is simply too little, too late

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past
U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com