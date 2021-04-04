Russia Is Being Left Behind In The Energy Transition

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.18 -0.27 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.59 -0.27 -0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.606 -0.033 -1.25%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.826 -0.006 -0.32%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.009 -0.013 -0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.009 -0.013 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 4 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 4 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.86 -1.84 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 57.01 -1.29 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.41 -1.39 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 59.91 -2.74 -4.37%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 55.66 -1.39 -2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 52 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 3 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 3 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 1 day What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

U.S. Govt. Says Federal Land Drilling Program Is “Broken”

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

Pioneer Natural Resources has inked…

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

President Biden's $2 trillion economic…

Renewable Energy Set To Reshape The U.S. Power Sector

Renewable Energy Set To Reshape The U.S. Power Sector

In the next two to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Is Being Left Behind In The Energy Transition

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 04, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When it comes to climate change and the need to update and innovate in the face of changing weather patterns, Russian President Vladmir Putin’s strategy is simple: deny, deny, deny. While other fossil-fuel dependent economies scramble to diversify or race to build up clean energy infrastructure in a bid to put themselves at the forefront of the coming renewable revolution, Russia has taken the opposite approach: the world’s largest nation is sitting tight and waiting to be the last man standing in a shrinking fossil fuels market. While Russia, with its massive land area and enviable geopolitical positioning, is extremely resource-rich, its oil is more costly to extract than other oil superpowers. Nevertheless, Putin is trying to outlast them all as they are forced to transition away from the oil due to falling prices and political pressure. The world is still decades away from weaning itself off fossil fuels and there will potentially be even more money to be made as the competition begins to fall away. The calculation Russia needs to make is when will its oil industry move from being a profit driver to a burden as demand plateaus and then falls.

While the potential for profit is undeniably in oil markets, when it comes to the clean energy transition, Russia is being left behind. They are being left behind in terms of infrastructure, innovation, and a dogmatic attachment to business as usual. “Putin and other Russian leaders have periodically flirted with outright climate change denial,” Bloomberg reports. “Scientists have estimated that melting permafrost could cost Russia $84 billion in infrastructure damage by mid-century while releasing vast quantities of greenhouse gases. Carbon Action Tracker, a non-profit, gives Russia’s climate policies a bottom grade of ‘critically insufficient.’”

While Russia will soon be feeling the pain from the side effects of climate change, there will also be a silver lining to all that northern ice-melt for the world’s largest country. The receding ice caps will unveil a veritable treasure trove of oil, gas, and minerals never before accessible - not to mention an extremely valuable set of new sea lanes to ease access for trade. The tradeoffs for this new natural capital, however, are so costly in terms of devastating ecological externalities that almost all of the world’s biggest banks won’t touch it

Related: Recent SEC Decision Could Spark Investment In Big Oil

In the meantime, Russia has doubled down on natural gas. “In recent years, the Kremlin has bet the country’s economic and geopolitical future on natural gas,” Bloomberg reports, “building new pipelines to China, Turkey, and Germany, while aiming to take a quarter of the global LNG market, up from zero in 2008 and around 8% today.” Within the vast expanses of Russia, where entire regions are reliant on fossil fuel for their entire economy, the prevailing belief is that natural gas is the future, and will always be cheaper domestically than renewable alternatives. “What’s the alternative? Russia can’t be an exporter of clean energy, that path isn’t open for us,” Konstantin Simonov, director of the Moscow consultancy National Energy Security Fund, told Bloomberg. “We can’t just swap fossil fuel production for clean energy production, because we don’t have any technology of our own.”

While renewable energy is still an emerging sector, with plenty of potential opportunities for Russia to stake its claim in the global clean energy game, it’s clear that the Kremlin has a long way to go in terms of ideological politicking for that to become possible.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers

Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com