China Is Choosing Energy Security Over Its Climate Goals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 103.8 +1.60 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 108.7 +1.85 +1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 6.957 +0.020 +0.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 3.901 -0.072 -1.82%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 3.339 +0.054 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.0 -2.55 -2.31%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.339 +0.054 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -3.18 -2.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 107.5 -3.41 -3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.40 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 143 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 108.3 +0.27 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.7 +0.14 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.0 -2.55 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.97 +0.42 +0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 88.09 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 104.3 +0.14 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 102.6 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 100.5 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 97.64 +0.14 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 97.64 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 99.74 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 103.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 97.94 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.00 -4.25 -4.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.9 -5.05 -4.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.70 -5.46 -5.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.00 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 21 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Ukraine gas
  • 1 day The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 17 mins "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Oilfield Service Stocks Expected To Post Blowout Earnings

Oilfield Service Stocks Expected To Post Blowout Earnings

The oilfield services sector has…

Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

Runaway inflation and supply chain…

How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade

How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade

Gas flaring from the global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Choosing Energy Security Over Its Climate Goals

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 21, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • While China is making some major investments in solar and wind, it is struggling to shed its reliance on coal.
  • Soaring demand has made it especially difficult for China to produce enough energy using renewables alone.
  • China’s energy use is expected to continue to climb, and its climate goals could be in jeopardy.
Join Our Community

In 2020, China alone was responsible for more than a third of the world’s wind and solar capacity installations. In terms of volume, Beijing is blowing away the competition when it comes to the green energy transition. China has also tried to position itself at the cutting edge of the global clean energy sector and decarbonization effort through extremely ambitious climate goals, including pledging to hit peak carbon emissions by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2060.  Despite these hugely ambitious targets and China’s prodigious buildout of renewable energy capacity and infrastructure, however, China has been unable to let go of what is by far its biggest obstacle to achieving these climate pledges – its massive consumption of and dependence upon coal. Not only has China been unable to wean itself off of coal, the country’s production and consumption of the dirtiest fossil fuel has only increased. In fact, just last month, China’s daily coal output hit an all-time high

While China has long vied to position itself at the forefront of the decarbonization movement on the global stage, it’s also always been clear that China’s ultimate priority, and indeed the real reason behind the domestic clean energy production push, is energy security and independence. And with the current context of a global energy supply crunch, energy export giant Russia’s war in Ukraine, and a volatile economy, coal is a safe, reliable, and readily available fallback. 

At present, China’s economy is being battered by the nation’s “Zero Covid” policy response to the latest spike of Covid-19 cases. As movement around the country is restricted, local economies are suffering. The recent complete shutdown in Shanghai, one of the country’s primary economic hubs, has cost China a jaw-dropping $4.6 billion USD a month, amounting to about 3% of the nation’s GDP. 

Related: How Egypt Could Become A Critical Energy Hub

Even so, the outlook for China’s still-expanding economy means that the country’s energy use is only going to keep growing. This means that Beijing will have to simultaneously balance its ambitions to meet its economy’s massive energy demand, decarbonize its energy mix at a rapid clip, and ramp up domestic energy production in a bid to become less reliant on energy imports. It’s a difficult, if not impossible, position to be in. And so far, China has clearly chosen energy security and independence over its climate goals, and coal has been a major part of that decision. 

According to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), if China wants to meet its climate goals as well as its growing energy demand, “coal power can only be replaced by renewables when growth in non-fossil energy power generation is large enough to meet the incremental increases in electricity demand.” While Beijing has created targets for non-fossil energy sources to accommodate these twin goals, it remains to be seen whether these targets are realistic. 

Even if China is able to ramp up its clean energy production fast enough to replace coal capacity, the nation’s energy grids are not currently flexible enough to switch over from coal to renewables in a hurry. The transition, which will require major infrastructure investments, is a major obstacle, especially as in China “the costs for integrating renewables into the grid are mostly borne by power enterprises, squeezing their profit margins and incentives to bring more renewables into the grid.” OMFIF writes, “As the proportion of renewable energy sources continues to grow, China should take more measures to improve its ancillary service market, creating proper incentives to encourage a positive interplay between variable renewable generation and the grid.”

This coal dilemma is far from unique to China. Many countries around the world are going through the same pressures of trying to divest and wean themselves off of coal at the same time that alternative energy prices are sky-high, supplies are scarce, and energy security takes precedence. Leaving coal behind is necessary, but it will be a bumpy and painful road toward decarbonization for governments, industries, and consumers alike.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom

U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185
Germany Bets Big On One Energy Hub To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas

Germany Bets Big On One Energy Hub To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com