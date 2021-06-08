Utility Monopolies Are To Blame For America’s Infrastructure Woes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 72.22 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.127 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.217 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.217 -0.002 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.98 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.78 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.26 -0.38 -0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.68 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.98 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.17 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 25 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

Tesla Is Facing Strong Competition With Ford And GM Ramping Up EV Sales

Tesla Is Facing Strong Competition With Ford And GM Ramping Up EV Sales

Domestic U.S. automakers Ford and…

Raw Material Supply Crunch Hits U.S. Shale Oil

Raw Material Supply Crunch Hits U.S. Shale Oil

As the prices of steel,…

How Aramco Plans To Cover Its Unsustainable Dividend

How Aramco Plans To Cover Its Unsustainable Dividend

After a less-than-successful IPO, Aramco…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Utility Monopolies Are To Blame For America’s Infrastructure Woes

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 08, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Your energy most likely comes from a monopolized power grid. Monopolies, in economic theory, are patently bad for a market, its consumers, and everybody except the one doing the monopolizing. But in the case of electric utilities, a natural monopoly, it’s not quite that simple. Defenders of monopolies in the case of electricity actually have some solid ground to stand on. But so do the detractors.

In the United States, conventional utilities fall into the category of “natural monopolies”. This means that they “naturally” arise because of existing circumstances, in this case, both the industry’s incredibly high barriers to entry and the economies of scale which mean that only goliaths can have any success in the field. 

The cost of starting up an electric utility is so great -- thanks to the enormous amount of infrastructure it requires to generate, transmit, and distribute energy to your home and place of business -- that most utilities have little to no competition. While this means that utilities can be price-setters (a big red flag for consumers) it also means that utilities are able to produce and distribute energy to you at a lower and lower cost the bigger they get. 

For this reason, nearly 3 dozen of the 50 states have given legal permission to utilities to operate as monopolies without facing any punishment or repercussions under antitrust laws. This has historically been allowed and accepted on the basis that this model provides cheaper energy than a competitive market. Advocates also argue that this system is more reliable, pointing to deregulated Texas’ power grid debacle. 

Last winter, extremely low temperatures across the south led to widespread grid failures resulting in critical shortages of water, food, and heat. Overall, tragically, the death toll from the storm and the ensuing power failures was at least 111 people in Texas. The Lone Star state’s aversion to federal regulation led the state to eschew traditional utilities and electricity markets and to isolate the state’s power grid from the rest of the country, forming an “electric Alamo,” in the words of United States Circuit Judge Richard D. Cudahy, and making it extremely difficult for Texas to import energy from other states when their own energy production and distribution failed.  This tragedy has lent a lot of credence to the argument that conventional utilities and their electric monopolies are a better, safer bet for consumers. This argument, however, is deeply flawed. Just because the Texas grid is deregulated and the Texas grid failed does not mean that a non-monopolized, competitive market is less reliable. The Texan power grid didn’t fail because of competition; it failed because of inadequate infrastructure and “weatherization” and isolation from other markets as a failsafe mechanism. 

Related: China’s Oil Imports To Drop After Refinery Margins Near $0

“Power markets aren’t ‘deregulated’ for reliability purposes and the data show that competitive markets have a superior reliability record to the monopoly utility model,” RealClear Energy reported back in March in their “Five Truths About Grid Reliability and Deregulation.” And, in fact, there is evidence to support the counter-argument that utilities that operate monopolistically in their local economies are patently worse for reliability and for the consumer in general. 

“When utilities are granted local monopolies, they operate on a cost-plus basis,” Forbes reported this week. “Businesses operating on a cost-plus business have no incentive to implement innovations that will reduce customers’ costs or improve service – in fact, the easiest way to earn revenues is to operate with bloated costs and then apply a percentage margin to this unnecessarily large cost structure.” This means that utilities frequently incur costs far over what was budgeted or quoted, and it is all too often consumers who are expected to pay the balance.

At a time when the United States desperately needs to update its power grid in order to keep up with technological innovations and to stay functioning and relevant, the last thing we need is a market that lacks the incentive to do so and is happy with business-as-usual. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

Next Post

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China

Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China
Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com