Canadian Oil And Gas Producers Restart Production As Wildfires Abate

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.59 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.65 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.345 -0.072 -2.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 -0.010 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.77 -1.41 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.34 -0.92 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 545 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.42 +0.84 +1.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.82 +0.84 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.07 +0.84 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.22 +0.84 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.22 +0.84 +1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 77.17 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 66.52 +0.84 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 63.00 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.67 -2.15 -2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 65.20 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Today’s Election In Alberta Could Shape Canada’s Climate Policies For Years

Food Crisis Follows Energy Crisis In Europe

Food Crisis Follows Energy Crisis In Europe

Although energy inflation has slowed…

Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

Saudi Arabia is importing record…

Top Russian Miner Now Receives Half Of Its Revenue In Asia

Top Russian Miner Now Receives Half Of Its Revenue In Asia

Norilsk Nickel, one of Russia's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canadian Oil And Gas Producers Restart Production As Wildfires Abate

By Michael Kern - May 29, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Earlier this month, wildfires in Canada caused 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to be shut-in, about 3.7% of national production.
  • While the wildfires began raging again last week, rainfall has helped put a stop to the worst of it and production is resuming.
  • Fears that a substantial amount of oilsands production would be shut in are now fading, with companies bringing production back online.
Join Our Community
Wildfires

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Monday said it had brought back online full production volumes at its operations in the Kaybob Duvernay play that were shut in due to the wildfires in Alberta in the past few weeks.

Several other operators in Alberta have also resumed partial production after rainfalls helped stop some of the wildfires in recent days.

Following a brief respite in the middle of May, the wildfires in Alberta began raging again last week as temperatures rose, threatening the oil sands operations in the province and forcing operators to shut in oil and gas production.  

Earlier this month, the wildfires in Canada resulted in the shut-in of 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from the country’s oil and natural gas production or 3.7% of all output.

Most of those shut-ins and subsequent resumption of production concerned gas output early this month, but as the situation with wildfires in Northern Alberta deteriorated, the oil sands production was threatened.

Rystad Energy has warned that nearly 2.7 million barrels per day of Alberta oil sands production is in “very high” or “extreme” wildfire danger rating zones in the month of May.

But at the end of last week, heavy rains helped the situation, and operators started restoring part of the previously shut-in production.

Crescent Point Energy said today it had brought back on stream the full 45,000 boe/d of Kaybob Duvernay production previously shut-in due to the Alberta wildfires.

Last week, Chevron Canada said it had safely resumed partial operations in the Kaybob Duvernay outside the active fire area, although it continues to monitor the evolving wildfire situation in Northern Alberta.

Obsidian Energy said it had restored 5,650 boe/d of operated and non-operated production that was temporarily shut in due to wildfires, evacuation orders, and third-party constraints in Peace River and Pembina.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

Next Post

Memorial Day Drivers Get Cheaper Gasoline Prices Thanks To Flagging Crude
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices
Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com