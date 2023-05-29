Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.23 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.39 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 -0.049 -2.03%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.664 -0.040 -1.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.664 -0.040 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.77 -1.41 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.34 -0.92 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 545 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.42 +0.84 +1.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 74.82 +0.84 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 73.07 +0.84 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 70.22 +0.84 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 68.22 +0.84 +1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 77.17 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 66.52 +0.84 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.25 -2.50 -3.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.82 +0.95 +1.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.36 -2.51 -3.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -1.25 -1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan And China Discuss Expanding Oil Pipelines

Norway’s Oil Fund Will Vote For More Climate Action From Exxon And Chevron

Norway’s Oil Fund Will Vote For More Climate Action From Exxon And Chevron

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will…

Are Oil Majors Spending Enough On Research And Development?

Are Oil Majors Spending Enough On Research And Development?

Oil majors have reduced their…

Iran Responds To Israeli Threat By Test-Launching Ballistic Missile

Iran Responds To Israeli Threat By Test-Launching Ballistic Missile

Iran has test-launched a ballistic…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2023, 6:42 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia is importing record volumes of cheap diesel from Russia and exporting record levels of its own diesel to Asia.
  • Russia started exporting diesel to Saudi Arabia earlier this year when the EU enacted an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil products.
  • In May, Saudi Arabia is expected to import up to 3.7 million barrels of diesel from Russia, an all-time high, and will export a record 400,000 tons of diesel to Singapore.
Join Our Community
Diesel

Saudi Arabia is making money from diesel trading after the EU embargo on Russian fuels, as the world’s top crude exporter is now importing record volumes of cheap diesel from Russia and exporting record levels of its own diesel to the higher-priced Asian market in the Singapore hub, trading and ship-tracking sources have told Reuters.

Earlier this year, Russia started exporting diesel to Saudi Arabia—its ally in the OPEC+ group—after Moscow’s key fuel export outlet, the EU, enacted an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil products on February 5.

In the following weeks, Russia accelerated its exports of diesel to Saudi Arabia by both direct shipments and ship-to-ship (STS) transfers near the Greek port of Kalamata.

Ahead of the EU ban on Russian petroleum products, Russia began to divert its oil product cargoes to North Africa and Asia, while Europe ramped up imports of diesel from the Middle East and Asia to offset the loss of Russian barrels, of which it imported around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) before the February 5 embargo took effect.

In May, Saudi Arabia is expected to import up to 3.7 million barrels of diesel from Russia, an all-time high, Reuters reported, citing trading sources and data from Refinitiv and Kpler.

Refinitiv data, as well as industry sources and Vortexa, estimate that this month the Saudis will have also exported a record 400,000 tons of diesel to Singapore. 

Saudi Arabia is snapping up Russian diesel at knockdown prices and sending its own diesel to Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Since February, the Kingdom has become the top supplier of diesel and gasoil to Europe, replacing Russia, per Bloomberg’s estimates.

According to Kpler data, cited by Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia was the world’s second-largest exporter of gasoil and diesel in April. Of the total record Saudi exports of diesel last month, around 35% ended up in the EU and the UK.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb As Default Fears Fade
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?
OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices
Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices
Oil Moves Higher As EIA Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Reports Huge Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com