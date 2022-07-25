Can The U.S. LNG Industry Live Up To Expectations?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 96.70 +2.00 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 49 mins 104.9 +1.72 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.6 +1.24 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 8.727 +0.428 +5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 26 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 26 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 238 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 26 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.60 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 96.85 -1.65 -1.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.10 -1.65 -1.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.00 -1.65 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.25 -1.65 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 95.80 -1.65 -1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.45 -1.65 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 89.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 11 hours "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

Why Natural Gas Stocks Are Outperforming Oil Stocks

Why Natural Gas Stocks Are Outperforming Oil Stocks

Natural gas stocks are significantly…

Record Profits Could Convince Oil Majors To Hike Dividends

Record Profits Could Convince Oil Majors To Hike Dividends

Oil majors may decide to…

China May See An Unprecedented Drop In LNG Imports This Year

China May See An Unprecedented Drop In LNG Imports This Year

China’s LNG imports could see…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The U.S. LNG Industry Live Up To Expectations?

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Natural gas exports from the United States have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine and Europe began to look for natural gas elsewhere.
  • While the U.S. has now become the largest LNG exporter in the world, there are limits on how much natural gas it can export.
  • The major questions hanging over the U.S. natural gas sector are whether it can produce enough gas to meet demand and if it can export it.
Join Our Community

This year has seen a substantial increase in natural gas exports from the United States, with the bulk of the volumes going to Europe as the continent scrambles to replace Russian gas with alternatives from countries the EU has not sanctioned. Unfortunately for Europe, however, U.S. gas export capacity is not unlimited. In fact, the limits are already showing. The Energy Information Administration said in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook that U.S. liquefied natural gas exports during the first half of the year averaged 11.2 billion cubic feet daily, which compared with 9.5 billion cubic feet a year earlier. The agency added, however, that it expected LNG exports to fall during the second half after an outage at the Freeport LNG terminal sharply cut export capacity by close to a fifth.

This outage could not have come at a worse time for the European buyers of U.S. gas, who already have to deal with lower Russian volumes and the knowledge that there is not enough U.S. gas to fully replace the 40 percent of EU gas imports that come from Russia.

It is not just the Freeport outage, either. There are also other constraints for U.S. natural gas exports, and unlike the outage, these are rather more difficult to tackle.

A lot of U.S. gas exports are contracted under long-term deals with buyers outside Europe, the Wall Street Journal noted in a recent report on the industry. According to a Wood Mackenzie analyst that the report cited, some of the Asian long-term buyers of U.S. LNG have been willing to resell cargos to Europe at higher prices, but this is now about to end as everyone in the northern hemisphere begins preparing for winter peak demand.

This challenge can be overcome with more LNG export capacity, and indeed there are many plans for such capacity. The problem is that LNG export terminals cannot be built over a couple of months: the additional export capacity being approved right now will only go into operation in two years or later.

There is also another problem with more LNG export capacity: emission reduction commitments from banks and other financial institutions that would otherwise be the perfect partners of LNG exporters for their new capacity in an environment of steadily and strongly growing demand. The issue with this demand is that nobody knows if it will be there two or three decades from now, from the banks’ perspective.

Related: Will Russia Cut Natural Gas Flows To Europe?

From a realistic perspective, the demand for gas will be there because there is little chance that wind and solar will become baseload-providing sources of energy and that battery storage will become a lot more compact and massively cheaper to replace gas. The question will then be whether there would be enough U.S. gas to satisfy this demand.

Opinions on this differ. According to many if not most industry insiders, the United States has the reserves to supply the world with a lot of gas while keeping the supply of the domestic market stable, too. But some disagree.

“Almost everyone takes it for granted that US gas production will continue to grow strongly as we progress through this decade,” energy investors Leigh Goehring and Adam Rozencwajg wrote in a quarterly market commentary earlier this year.

“With production having nearly doubled in the last 10 years, few analysts bother to even consider underlying shale gas supply issues. But something else has happened that receives no comment – never before has production been concentrated in so few fields.”

The commentary noted that as much as 40 percent of U.S. natural gas production currently comes from just two shale plays—the Marcellus and the Haynesville shale—with another 12 percent coming from the Permian.

This is not the worst part, either. The worst part is that production may be close to peaking in at least one of these plays: Marcellus. Following that peak, it could begin declining in three years, according to Goehring and Rozencwajg.

In addition to such production forecasts, there is also a more widely shared concern about domestic gas prices in a higher export environment. And this, according to the Wall Street Journal, could create political trouble for the LNG industry, possibly of a similar kind as the current problems the oil industry is having with the Biden administration, that is accusing it of being responsible for the oil price rally.

The outlook for LNG demand, meanwhile, remains strongly bullish. S&P Global Commodity Insights has forecast that by 2030, global LNG demand will reach 78 billion cubic feet daily. Demand for U.S. LNG specifically is set to increase twofold by that year, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

With the demand there, the only two questions are whether the U.S. will be producing enough natural gas to cover it and whether there would be enough LNG export capacity to ship the gas abroad where it is needed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

American Refiners' Record Profits Won't Last
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com