Will Russia Cut Natural Gas Flows To Europe?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.39 -0.31 -0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 105.2 +1.95 +1.89%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.6 +1.24 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.824 +0.097 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.372 -0.010 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 36 mins 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.372 -0.010 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 26 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 26 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 238 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 26 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.60 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 96.85 -1.65 -1.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.10 -1.65 -1.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.00 -1.65 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.25 -1.65 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 95.80 -1.65 -1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.45 -1.65 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 89.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 11 hours "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

China And India Are Buying Less Russian Crude

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

As much as 65 percent…

High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

Crude markets are set to…

Is This The Only Way To Curb Russian Oil Revenues?

Is This The Only Way To Curb Russian Oil Revenues?

The West is scrambling to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Russia Cut Natural Gas Flows To Europe?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Nord Stream resumed operations last week following a 10-day maintenance period.
  • Analysts are warning of further supply disruptions, however.
  • Penny Leake, Research Analyst at Wood Mac, noted “There is a risk that Nord Stream flows will reduce below the 40% capacity seen before the maintenance.”
Join Our Community

Despite the fact that Nord Stream last week resumed operations after a 10-day maintenance period, analysts and European countries are bracing for further disruptions amid continued uncertainty about how much gas Russia will send via the pipeline to Germany.  

Russia restarted gas supply via Nord Stream on Thursday, with flows resuming at around 40% of Nord Stream’s capacity, the level from before the maintenance after Russia slashed flows in June. 

“Further disruptions are expected as Russia seeks to increase political and economic pressure on Europe as winter approaches,” Penny Leake, Research Analyst for Europe Gas and LNG at Wood Mackenzie, said, commenting on the restart of the Nord Stream pipeline.  

“It remains unclear what Russia will do. There is a risk that Nord Stream flows will reduce below the 40% capacity seen before the maintenance,” Leake added.

As of Monday, flows on the pipeline remained stable at around 40%, according to pipeline operators’ data cited by Reuters. But this could change as soon as Tuesday because Russia says it is due to send another turbine from a compressor station for maintenance. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Gazprom could cut natural gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream even more due to slow progress with the maintenance of the gas turbines at compressor stations. Another gas turbine is scheduled to be sent for maintenance on July 26, Putin said last Wednesday. 

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Unchanged As WTI Slumps Below $100

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine Siemens returned would be installed once all formalities are completed, but noted, "We know that we have issues with other turbines, too, and Siemens is well aware of this.”

If Nord Stream flows remain at around 40% capacity, the EU could be able to fill its gas storage to over 80% by November, WoodMac analysts say. 

But if Nord Stream flows reduce to zero by August this year, Europe will only be able to refill its storage to 70-75% by the start of winter, risking some demand curtailments and deficient levels of gas in storage when winter ends. In case of a very cold winter in Europe and Asia, Europe could run out of gas in storage by February 2023, risking curtailment of 7% of total gas demand or 30-35% of all industrial demand in winter, Wood Mackenzie said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

Next Post

Gulf Producers Hike Crude Prices Despite Recession Fears
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com