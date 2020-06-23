Bullish Sentiment Is Fueling A Wave Of Oil Trades

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.34 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 42.61 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.635 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.07 -0.36 -0.87%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.49 +0.45 +1.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.635 -0.002 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 43.72 +1.19 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 43.41 +0.99 +2.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 43.39 +0.86 +2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.12 -0.54 -1.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 42.92 +0.62 +1.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 44.75 +1.09 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 29.39 -0.34 -1.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 37.23 +0.90 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 39.73 +0.90 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 41.13 +0.90 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 36.23 +0.90 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.52 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 34.32 -0.09 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.27 -0.09 -0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.27 -0.09 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.10 +0.71 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 22 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 4 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 5 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 5 mins Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 22 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 1 day 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 1 day Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 day France looking like a war zone
  • 4 hours No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does
  • 1 day U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 2 days The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

$40 Oil Is The New Normal

$40 Oil Is The New Normal

Oil prices will remain around…

Oil Demand Could Return To Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

Oil Demand Could Return To Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

Russia’s Energy Minister believes that…

Canada’s Oil And Gas Industry Is Critical To Its Economic Survival

Canada’s Oil And Gas Industry Is Critical To Its Economic Survival

Canada’s oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bullish Sentiment Is Fueling A Wave Of Oil Trades

By Irina Slav - Jun 23, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
  • A surge in physical oil trading is one of the key factors behind the recent rally in oil prices.
  • While the week ending June 16 saw funds becoming net sellers as they locked in gains, the macro trend is still positive for oil.
  • Major commodity traders see consistent growth in oil demand as markets head towards pre-COVID levels
Join Our Community

Most news reports about oil this year have ranged from mildly to strongly negative for the battered industry. Occasionally, however, there is a glimmer of hope, such as the improvement in physical trading that has stabilized prices recently.

In the weeks following oil’s unprecedented plunge into sub-zero territory, the oil market has slowly recovered. The improvement may have been uneven, but it is undoubtedly there. 

An increase in physical trade is one of the key factors driving it.

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reported earlier this week that “Two months ago, every trader wanted to sell cargoes and none were keen to buy. Now the window has transformed into a bull market, where bids outnumber offers 10 to one and prices are surging.”

This change in the physical trading market is changing the futures trading market, too, Blas noted. But the surge in pricing may soon come to an end.

In his regular weekly column on hedge fund oil buying, John Kemp noted that funds have started to take profits on their oil bets, and many expect a decline in prices now. Funds became net sellers of oil contracts in the week to June 16, Kemp reported, for only the second time over the last 12 weeks. They sold the equivalent of 16 million barrels of oil across the six most popular oil futures and options. Related: Oil Prices Will Hit $50 Before The End Of The Year

Concerning WTI specifically, Kemp said the wave of sales in the week to June 16 was a market correction as the benchmark began to lose upward momentum, prompting fund managers to sell to realize some profits.

Yet large commodity traders are upbeat. Speaking to Bloomberg’s Blas, executives from Mercuria and Vitol said demand for oil was on a consistent rebound, with Vitol estimating it was rising weekly by some 1.4 million bpd since the start of June.

The OPEC+ cuts are helping, too. The extended oil cartel started cutting 9.7 million bpd in combined production in May, and despite some members lagging with their quotas, the global oil supply has started to decline, bringing the market closer to balance.

“Oil demand is creeping back,” Trafigura’s co-head of oil trading, Ben Luckock, told Bloomberg. “Globally, we are probably back to 90% of normal levels, but the exact percentage varies with the location.” Related: The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

To date, according to Trafigura, oil demand is about 10 million bpd below pre-crisis levels. That’s a lot of barrels, but it’s also a substantial reduction from the 30-million-bpd slump from pre-crisis levels, which demand registered in late March and early April.

Of course, the picture is not completely rosy despite commodity traders’ optimism. The number of Covid-19 infections continues to rise fast in some of the largest oil consumers. Few expect a return to complete lockdowns, however, as it appears to be too risky for any economy. Yet a second wave of infections would affect people’s willingness to travel, and therefore gasoline demand.

There are also worries that the pandemic will permanently change consumer behavior, and these permanent changes will have an impact on fuel consumption, too. In short, there are many uncertainties about the future of oil, even the most immediate future: twice now, senior Russian officials have said the deepest OPEC+ cuts would not need to be extended beyond the end of July.

First, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he expected the market to rebalance by July. Then the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund said there was no need to extend the deep cuts. It is very likely that their partners from OPEC do not agree. There is definitely more excitement for oil down the road.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Optimism Has Returned To Oil Markets

Next Post

U.S. LNG Exports Crash By More Than 50%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil

JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil
How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History

How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History
The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline
U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End

U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com