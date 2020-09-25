Bullish Sentiment Extinguished By Demand Fears

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.23 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.94 -0.52 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.122 -0.126 -5.60%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.122 -0.126 -5.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 min Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 6 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 mins JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 5 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 1 day Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 5 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 11 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 18 hours .
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Tightening Supply Pushes Rhodium Prices To All-Time High

The Top 3 Energy ETFs Of The Decade

The Top 3 Energy ETFs Of The Decade

Energy ETFs have underperformed most…

Big Oil May Need To Shed $111 Billion In Assets In Clean Energy Push

Big Oil May Need To Shed $111 Billion In Assets In Clean Energy Push

Eight of the world’s largest…

The Permian Is Facing A New Pipeline Problem

The Permian Is Facing A New Pipeline Problem

The Permian has always been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bullish Sentiment Extinguished By Demand Fears

By Josh Owens - Sep 25, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

With oil prices having rebounded above $40 last week on the back of inventory draws and hurricane outages, bearish sentiment returned to markets this week due to a second wave of COVID-19 threatening to shut down European economies once again.

For Global Energy Alert members there are now two new free reports available in your dashboard. The first of these reports is on how to interpret stock charts and the second outlines the three biggest mistakes made by traders today. Make sure you become a member to read these reports and many more.

Friday, September 25th, 2020

Oil prices continue to exhibit a familiar trading pattern, bouncing around in a narrow range. EIA data was bullish last week, showing inventory declines. But that optimism has been offset by concerns about the coronavirus and new restrictions in Europe. 

California to ban ICE vehicles by 2035. Still reeling from historic wildfires, California Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking to end the internal-combustion engine. Governor Newsom ordered state regulators to come up with rules to phase out the sale of new gasoline or diesel vehicles by 2035. The move will have a dramatic impact on in-state refiners and oil producers, but because California consumes nearly 1 mb/d of oil, the impact will be felt globally. However, successful implementation is uncertain as it relates to ongoing legal battles, the makeup of the Supreme Court and the outcome of the presidential election. 

UK to bring forward ICE ban. The UK is aiming to bring forward its ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2030. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to roll out the announcement this autumn in an effort to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

Dallas Fed survey: 75% of oil executives say U.S. oil peaked. Three out of four oil executives surveyed by the Dallas Federal Reserve believe that U.S. oil production has already hit a peak. The Fed survey also shows business activity rebounding a bit from a low point in the second quarter, but nearly half of the respondents said that WTI would need to rise to $51-$55 for drilling activity to accelerate. Another third said WTI would need to increase to $56-$60, while 15 percent of respondents said it would require WTI above $60. Related: Can Uber And Lyft Keep Their Promise To Go Fully Electric?

Oil prices rise on inventory draw. The EIA reported a crude stock draw of 1.6 million barrels for the week ending on September 18. Notably, distillate stocks also declined, falling by 3.4 million barrels. A glut of diesel had become a particular concern in recent weeks, so the drawdown was positive news for oil markets.  

Tesla disappoints on Battery Day. Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) market cap fell by $50 billion after its highly-anticipated “Battery Day” disappointed. Elon Musk promised to manufacture an autonomous EV at a $25,000 price point within three years. The announcement was light on details and also echoed past promises to build a cheaper EV. “Nothing Musk discussed about batteries is a done deal,” said Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin. “There was nothing tangible.”

Tesla’s lithium mining plan raises questions. Elon Musk said that Tesla would produce lithium in Nevada near its Gigafactory, but the technology needed to produce lithium from clay is unproven, according to Reuters. “This plan from Tesla brings up a lot more questions than it answers,” Chris Berry, an independent lithium industry consultant, told Reuters. “Are we just supposed to take Elon Musk’s word for it that the cost will be lower than existing lithium projects?”

Exxon lines up bidders for North Sea assets. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is looking to sell its aging North Sea assets and exit the region, with several bidders already lined up.

Mercuria: Oil market can’t handle OPEC+ increase. The oil market won’t be able to handle the scheduled increase in OPEC+ production at the start of 2021, according to Marco Dunand, CEO of Mercuria. “We see a fair amount of oil going into ships, into floating storage, now,” he said. “We are filling up both tankers as floating storage and onshore tanks in September,” he said. “We do not need the extra oil,” he said, referring to OPEC+’s plans to taper the collective cuts at the start of the New Year. 

Shipping insurers will not cover ships linked to Nord Stream 2. The world’s largest group of shipping insurance companies will not provide insurance for any vessels linked to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or the TurkStream pipeline due to U.S. sanctions.

FTS International files for bankruptcy. Texas-based fracking-services company FTS International filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap. 

Natural gas sank, then exploded. It has been a wild ride for natural gas over the past week. After plunging below $1.90/MMBtu earlier in the week, gas prices rallied from a seven-week low, rising more than 15% on Wednesday afternoon as the demand outlook for natural gas improved. Related: OPEC+ Complied 101% With Oil Production Cuts In August

Saudi Arabia putting OPEC cohesion at risk. OPEC’s 60th birthday should have been reason for celebration, but its largest producer Saudi Arabia is increasingly putting its own interests before the cartel’s objectives and has put the very existence of OPEC at stake on a number of occasions.

IEA: Climate targets impossible without carbon capture. The IEA said that carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology will be necessary to hit net-zero emissions targets. The agency said that the amount of CO2 captured must rise from 40 million tonnes today to at least 800 million tonnes by 2030, and investment will need to increase to $160 billion by then.

Total to convert refinery to biofuels. Total SA (NYSE: TOT) said it would spend 500 million euros to convert one of its refineries in France to produce biofuels and bioplastics.

Iraq denies deal to increase oil exports. Iraq’s oil ministry denied reports that it made an agreement with OPEC+ to increase oil exports. Iraq reiterated its commitment to the OPEC+ deal.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The Oil Rig Count Collapse Finally Over?
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com