LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 79.68 +1.52 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 85.83 +1.08 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.44 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.009 +0.244 +8.82%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 459 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

Can MENA Capture A Share Of The Green Steel Market?

Can MENA Capture A Share Of The Green Steel Market?

The MENA region is uniquely…

Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

Latin America holds as much…

The Ultimate Guide To Different Types Of Lithium Batteries

The Ultimate Guide To Different Types Of Lithium Batteries

Lithium might just be one…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

By Alex Kimani - Mar 03, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • London Metal Exchange has halted inflow of Russian base metals into its U.S. warehouses.
  • The move comes ahead of the imposition of tariffs on Russian metal by the United States.
  • Aluminum will be hardest hit with 200% penal tariffs, while other metals including copper and lead will now face double import tariffs.
Join Our Community

The London Metal Exchange (LME) has suspended the inflow of Russian base metals into its U.S. warehouses prior to the planned imposition of tariffs on Russian metal by the United States. Aluminum will be the hardest hit with the U.S. slapping penal tariffs of 200% on imports of Russian metal, effective March 10. Import tariffs on other metals including copper and lead will now double to 70% while nickel will be subjected to a 35% duty. Only 400 tonnes of Russian metal was already in U.S. warehouses registered with the LME during the time of the announcement, which means it will no longer be available to settle NASAAC futures.

The full package of the latest set of sanctions and trade measures now covers over 100 metals, minerals and chemicals. The LME has been under intense pressure to suspend deliveries of Russian aluminum across all its global warehouse network but  has so far rejected the idea.

"The LME does not believe that the recent U.S. announcement changes this position, given that many U.S. consumers had already 'self-sanctioned' in respect of Russian metal," the exchange said in a Feb. 28 notice. The LME appears to have borrowed a leaf from the British government which unilaterally hiked import duties on Russian goods in August last year.

The tariffs have led to widening time spreads, with  cash-to-three-months contango ballooning to $50.50 per tonne at the weekly close, the biggest spread since 2013. The LME three-month aluminum price has, however, remained largely unmoved by the news, currently trading around $2,350 per tonne, the lower end of its year-to-date range of $2,250-2,680 per tonne.

Light Punch

Following the metals ban, the White House has issued a statement saying that the ‘’...measures are designed to target key Russian commodities generating revenue for the Kremlin while reducing U.S. reliance on Russia.’’ But how effective have western sanctions been at limiting funding for Putin’s war machine? Apparently, not as much as many would have hoped for.

During the early days of the war, a cross-section of experts predicted that sanctions would lead to Russia’s economy contracting as much as 15%. However, the latest forecasts by the IMF show that Russia’s economy contracted only a little over 2% in 2022, with moderate growth expected in 2023. Several reasons have been advanced to explain why Russia’s economy is faring much better than expected.

First off, the EU largely refrained from sanctioning Russian energy commodities in 2022 in a bid to avoid compromising its own energy security. For most of 2022, only about 8% of the export value of Russian energy was under sanctions, practically all of it by third countries. Even better for Russia, the huge increases in energy prices, oil and gas revenues led to a nice 45% bump in revenue for the Russian government budget. 

Second, Russia deployed an effective economic policy that succeeded in preventing the economy from tanking. First, Moscow provided tax breaks, social benefits and subsidies for loansequivalent to 3% of GDP and also increased the minimum wage. This move was similar to the support EU countries provided to homes and businesses to help them cope with high energy prices. For instance, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, ditched earlier plans for a gas levy on consumers and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a €200 billion ($194 billion) “defensive shield” to protect companies and consumers against the impact of soaring energy prices. Moscow also increased government consumption as a way to compensate for the big drop in private consumption and investments. Meanwhile, the Russian Central Bank intervened with several measures that helped to stabilize the exchange rate and provide liquidity to the banking system. 

The third reason is simply because a big part of the world has failed to condemn Russia for its war in Ukraine. Indeed, nearly 10% of the world’s total population is either neutral or actively endorses Russian aggression, with Belarus, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Kyrgyzstan in direct support while Syria, UAE, Kazakhstan and Armenia have supported Russia indirectly. Some African countries have also been sympathetic to Russia, with reports that Russia has started sending crude to Ghana for storage.

But things are bound to get tougher for Russia with EU sanctions meaning that a good 40% of the export value of Russian energy will be under sanctions going forward. Although the EU still has not sanctioned Russian gas, the quantities it imports from Russia via pipeline are down to a trickle though it’s taking in Russian LNG. In the first few weeks of 2023, the EU energy imports from Russia crashed 80%, a situation exacerbated by the fact that China and India have been unable to fully cover the shortfall. Further, with upwards of80% of US and EU multinationals having either left or suspended activities in Russia, it’s only a matter of time before Russian industries and the economy start feeling the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Recycling Could Solve The Battery Metals Shortage
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game
Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com