Biden Defends Alaska Oil Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.19 +0.34 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 69.66 +0.20 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.965 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 2.065 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 66.75 +0.64 +0.97%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.159 +0.007 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 66.28 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 67.33 -1.02 -1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.97 +0.42 +0.66%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 69.46 +0.67 +0.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.71 +0.46 +0.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.34 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 68.58 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.47 +0.06 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 52.17 +0.48 +0.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.71 +0.14 +0.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 66.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.71 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.06 +0.14 +0.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.21 +0.14 +0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.21 +0.14 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.36 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 57.25 +0.75 +1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.77 +0.10 +0.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.80 +0.64 +1.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.75 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.50 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.30 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 41 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 17 hours Fun facts about oil?
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 16 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

Crypto Mining Company Plans One Of The Largest Solar Projects In The U.S.

The IEA's Seven Pillars Of Decarbonization

The IEA's Seven Pillars Of Decarbonization

Last week the International Energy…

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Tesla and Volkswagen are in…

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

After the recent selloff, some…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Defends Alaska Oil Project

By Irina Slav - May 27, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

President Biden’s administration has backed the Willow oil project in Alaska in a new filing by the Department of Justice.

“A Wednesday filing by the U.S. Department of Justice continues to defend a 2020 Record of Decision for the Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A),” the Department of the Interior told Reuters.

Politico noted in a report that the project has the support of Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, a centrist that could provide a valuable swing vote to the Democrats.

The Bureau of Land Management approved Conoco’s 160,000-bpd Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska last October. Government officials hailed the project as a job creator and a guarantee that oil will continue to flow along the Trans Alaska Pipeline.

In February, however, after the administration changed, an appeals court blocked the construction of the $2-billion, ruling in favor of environmental groups. Those groups claimed that the government had overlooked the potential impact of drilling for oil on the local ecosystems.

Now, the Department of the Interior will have to defend the Willow project in court even though Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was a vocal opponent last year, while still in Congress.

Alaska is one of the oldest oil-producing regions in the United States, but lately, production has been on a steady decline, which has prompted authorities to look for ways to reverse the decline, which has affected the state’s income.

Washington selected Conoco’s Willow plan last year. The plan will involve the construction of roads, one or two airstrips, a gravel mine, and more than 300 miles of pipelines.

The Willow project has reserves estimated at 400 to 750 million barrels of crude and will be instrumental in reversing Alaska’s declining production. Opposition from environmentalists, however, remains.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$260 Billion EV Bill Advances In Senate

Next Post

Expect A Wave Of Climate Lawsuits Against Big Oil Following Shell's Case
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought
Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?

Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?
What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin

What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com