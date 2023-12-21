Beijing Clamps Down on Critical Rare-Earth Processing Technology

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.76 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.23 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.44 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.580 +0.133 +5.44%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.156 -0.045 -2.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 48 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.156 -0.045 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.30 +2.22 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.93 +2.49 +3.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.89 +0.89 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 752 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.12 +1.39 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.17 +0.99 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 205 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 53.22 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.37 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.47 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.47 +0.28 +0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.72 +0.28 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 58.22 +0.28 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Russia Says Its Oil Exports Rose By 7% in 2023 Compared to 2021

Norwegian Energy Giant Signs 50 Billion Euro Natural Gas Deal With Germany

Norwegian Energy Giant Signs 50 Billion Euro Natural Gas Deal With Germany

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has…

Soaring U.S. Crude Production Fuels Export Boom

Soaring U.S. Crude Production Fuels Export Boom

The United States has achieved…

Will the COP28 Consensus Keep Fossil Fuels in the Ground?

Will the COP28 Consensus Keep Fossil Fuels in the Ground?

The COP28 agreement in Dubai…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Beijing Clamps Down on Critical Rare-Earth Processing Technology

By ZeroHedge - Dec 21, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • China, the leading processor of rare earths, bans technology exports for extracting and separating these metals.
  • The move aims to counter US efforts to reduce dependence on China's dominance in the rare earths market.
  • This development follows Beijing's previous restrictions on gallium and germanium exports and could lead to further trade retaliations between China and the US.
Join Our Community
China US

Following the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation event in San Francisco last month, the hopes for de-escalation in Sino-US relations seem to have fallen apart after China announced export controls on rare-earths technologies. 

China is the world's top processor of rare earths and has placed an export ban on technology to extract and separate rare-earth metals, according to Bloomberg, citing a document from the Ministry of Commerce. 

The move comes as Washington and its allies try to reduce reliance on China's stranglehold of the global rare earths market. There are 17 rare earth metals, and Beijing controls about 85% of the global refining capacity. These metals are found in everything from electric vehicles to wind turbines to military hardware.

Beijing first hit the US with export bans for gallium and germanium in July due to its anger at the Biden administration's broader semiconductor chip export ban. Tit for tat, eh? 

In a separate report overnight, the Wall Street Journal cited sources that said the Biden administration is considering tariffs on certain Chinese products, such as electric vehicles, to strengthen the US' clean-energy sector. This could be due to cheap Chinese clean energy products flooding the market, at a time when solar, wind, and hydrogen are in a bust cycle:

Beijing's broadening of export restrictions underscores how the East and the West are weaponizing industrial raw materials and technologies against each other. The primary issue for the West is that it has a grand re-shoring of supply chain vision but is far from becoming a reality. 

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Audi, Porsche, and VW Embrace Tesla's Charging Standard for 2025 EVs
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week
Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com