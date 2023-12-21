U.S. Rig Count Hits 620: Down 157 from Last Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 73.89 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.42 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.44 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 2.572 +0.125 +5.11%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 2.159 -0.042 -1.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 48 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.159 -0.042 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.30 +2.22 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.93 +2.49 +3.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.89 +0.89 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 752 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.12 +1.39 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.17 +0.99 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 205 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.22 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 76.37 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 74.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.47 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.47 +0.28 +0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.72 +0.28 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.22 +0.28 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

ADNOC’s Acquisition Spree Continues with Fertiglobe

ADNOC’s Acquisition Spree Continues with Fertiglobe

ADNOC acquired Dutch-Egyptian chemical giant…

AI Digital Twinning Tech Could Completely Revamp Oil E&P

AI Digital Twinning Tech Could Completely Revamp Oil E&P

U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co.…

Is It Time To Embrace Geoengineering?

Is It Time To Embrace Geoengineering?

Amid efforts to counter climate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Hits 620: Down 157 from Last Year

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 21, 2023, 3:05 PM CST
Join Our Community
rig_count

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell again this week, by 3, falling by a total of 2 over the last four weeks, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Thursday.

The total rig count fell to 620 this week. Since this time last year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 157 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 454 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs fell by 3 to 498. Oil rigs are now down by 124 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose this week to 120, a loss of 35 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished, rose by 2 in the week to December 15 to 265. The frac spread count is 7 more than where it started the year.

Oil prices were trading down on Friday. At 3:27 p.m. ET on Thursday, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.45 (-0.61%) on the day at $73.77. This is an increase of roughly $2 per barrel from this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.45 (-0.56%) at $79.25, up about $2.50 per barrel from a week ago.


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Beijing Clamps Down on Critical Rare-Earth Processing Technology
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week
Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

Oil Prices Stage a Comeback After Hitting Six-Month Low

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com