Audi, Porsche, and VW Embrace Tesla's Charging Standard for 2025 EVs

The Volkswagen Group announced its brands, VW, Audi, and Porsche, will be integrating Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug into electric vehicles beginning in 2025, signifying yet another major automaker adopting NACS, which is becoming the de facto EV plug in North America.

VW abandoning its old charging port for NACS comes as no surprise, considering nearly every other major automaker (except Stellantis) has made the move to Tesla plugs that will allow vehicles to tap into the massive Tesla Supercharger network.

"This is great news for our electric vehicle customers in the North American Region," said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.

Di Si continued, "This potentially provides them with access to more than 15,000 additional charging points as well as the current near-4,000 DC fast charging outlets operated by Electrify America. It would mean that customers of our fast-selling electric vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 will have access to an extensive and growing charging network."

Tesla Supercharger Map of North America

The transition from CCS to NACS is happening quickly: Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, BMW, Fisker, Genesis, Rivian, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Lexus, Lucid, Mini, Nissan, Polestar/Volvo, Rolls Royce, and Toyota have announced a CCS to NACS migration.

Earlier in the year, SAE International, previously known as the Society of Automotive Engineers, declared NACS as the new industry standard. This week, NACS received an unlikely endorsement from progressive radicals in the White House, further supporting the adoption of the Tesla plug.

