Bearish Sentiment Builds In Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.88 +2.34 +2.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.59 +2.44 +2.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.80 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.907 -0.008 -0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 +0.052 +2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 +0.052 +2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 15 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 mins "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Europe’s Newest Nuclear Reactor Eases Finland’s Power Problems

Putin Threatens Complete Energy Cut Off To West If Price Caps Are Imposed

Putin Threatens Complete Energy Cut Off To West If Price Caps Are Imposed

Russia will stop supplying all…

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Falling

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Falling

While contrarian traders might be…

The Iran Nuclear Deal Is Falling Apart

The Iran Nuclear Deal Is Falling Apart

In what was a bad…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish Sentiment Builds In Oil Markets

By Tom Kool - Sep 09, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Bearish sentiment appears to be running rampant in oil markets, with OPEC+ production cuts and supply threats from Russia unable to significantly slow the oil price slide.

Oilprice Alert: This month's Intelligent Investor column, now available for Global Energy Alert members, compares two of the most promising Canadian oil stocks on the market. If you're an investor in the energy space then now is the time to sign up for Global Energy Alert.

Oil prices

Production

oil

Crude

oil

Rig

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, September 9th, 2022 

Weak macroeconomic data continues to rattle the oil markets, with ICE Brent trending around $90 per barrel, bouncing back from multi-month lows seen mid-week. News of weak Chinese trade data and ECB interest hikes seem to be overpowering a much more supply/demand-relevant story of the Iranian nuclear deal going astray, suggesting bearish sentiment is prevalent. That being said, Russian threats of supply cut-offs appear to have countered a very bearish EIA inventory report, with oil prices climbing early on Friday morning.

Gas-to-Oil Switching Boosts Crude Demand. Amidst ballooning gas prices, it seems that some power producers switching to fuel oil and other liquids has the potential to boost global oil demand by some 500-600,000 b/d over the winter season, with at least half of it happening in Europe. 

Ecuador Strikes Deal with Indigenous Groups. In a bid to stave off street protests that have repeatedly crimped oil production, the Ecuadorian government agreed to declare a temporary moratorium on 16 oil blocks considered to be in ancestral indigenous territory. 

Trading Majors Launch First Blockchain Oil Trade. Trading companies Gunvor and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) have concluded the first blockchain-driven trade confirmation of a deal, using the VAKT ecosystem, a start-up co-owned by Shell (LON:SHEL) or Mercuria.

US Power Consumption to Hit Records This Year. According to IEA forecasts, this year’s power consumption in the US will rise to an all-time high of 4,029 billion KWh amidst hotter summer weather, up 3% year-on-year, with natural gas remaining the largest source of generation (37%).

UK PM Caps Energy Bills. New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to cap average household energy bills for the next 2 years at around £2,500, forcing the government to borrow some $115 billion for the financing of the freeze, sending the UK pound to its weakest against the US dollar since 1985. 

Repsol Sells Upstream Unit to US Fund. Spanish oil company Repsol (BME:REP) has sold 25% of its upstream division, producing some 570,000 boe/d, to US investment fund EIG for $4.8 billion, with proceeds from the transaction earmarked for the firm’s renewables investments. 

Russia Threatens Full Cutoff If Caps Implemented. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off energy exports to any country that implements price caps on the country’s oil, gas, and coal, raising the stakes in Europe’s energy crisis as the EU mulls a pipeline gas price cap. 

Indonesia Wants to Buy Out Shell Stake. Indonesia’s investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said the country may form a consortium to take over a 35% stake in the Masela gas project from UK energy firm Shell (LON:SHEL) signaled its intent to quit the $20 billion project.

White House Mulls More SPR Releases. The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest level since 1984 following the release of 173 million barrels of SPR stocks, with only 7 million barrels left from the Biden Administration's 1 million b/d release, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm signaled Washington is mulling further releases.

Tesla Set to Build a Lithium Refinery in Texas. The world’s leading EV producer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is considering setting up a lithium refinery that would process ore material into battery-grade metal, it said its final decision will be based on its ability to obtain tax relief from the TX authorities. 

Venezuelan Output on the Rise. Venezuelan crude production saw a marked increase in August, increasing to 750,000 b/d. a 100,000 b/d month-on-month hike, as state oil company PDVSA ramped up production of heavy Orinoco Belt barrels thanks to the availability of diluents, mostly Iranian condensate.

Another German Company Bites the Dust. VNG, one of Germany’s biggest importers of natural gas, became the second major company to ask the government for funds to stay afloat, with soaring gas prices putting the company “in an increasingly critical financial situation through no fault of its own”.

Gazprom Switches to Hybrid Yuan-Rouble Payments. Russia’s Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) and China’s CNPC (SHA:601857) have amended the terms of their 30-year gas supply contract through the Power of Siberia-1 pipeline, moving to a hybrid routine of paying in roubles and yuan on a 50:50 basis. 

Sichuan Woes Push Coal Prices Even Higher. Coal prices have been skyrocketing in the past weeks, however extreme drought in Sichuan, the hotspot of Chinese hydropower production, keeps on adding upward pressure to coal prices with ICE Newcastle readings hitting an all-time high of $460/mt this week.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Annual Oil Demand Could Drop For The First Time In 20 Years
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com