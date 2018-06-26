Power Grab In Libya Threatens Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.16 +2.08 +3.06%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.94 +1.39 +1.86%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.922 +0.001 +0.03%
Mars US 20 hours 66.88 -2.00 -2.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.13 -1.95 -2.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.922 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.95 +1.33%
Murban 2 days 75.33 +1.00 +1.35%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.19 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 73.10 -0.68 -0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 2 days 73.15 -0.25 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.68 +2.16 +4.85%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 40.58 -0.50 -1.22%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.28 -0.50 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.28 -0.50 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.13 -0.50 -0.81%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.08 -0.50 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.50 -0.76%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.08 -0.50 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.64 +2.62 +3.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.03 -0.50 -0.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.98 -0.50 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.98 -0.50 -0.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.53 -0.50 -0.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 4 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 3 hours Unprofitable Project: Europe’s High-Speed Rail Network ‘Slow, Expensive And Ineffective’
  • 10 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 5 mins Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 12 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 4 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 3 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 4 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 3 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 3 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 18 hours Erdogan After Erdogan: New Presidential Mandate After Yesterday's Elections
  • 5 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 4 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 6 hours OPEC soap opera daily update

Breaking News:

Audi Cancels Europe Launch Of Tesla Rival

Alt Text

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

The rig count slipped on…

Alt Text

The Best Solution For Climate Change

It is generally accepted that…

Alt Text

Uncertainty Looms Large Over Latin American Oil

While Venezuela is grabbing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Power Grab In Libya Threatens Oil Industry

By Irina Slav - Jun 26, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Libya oil field

The Libyan oil plot jut thickened after the Libyan National Army said it had passed control of the country’s oil ports to a non-officially recognized National Oil Corporation affiliated with the eastern government of the country based in Benghazi.

The LNA—also affiliated with the Benghazi government, which is not recognized by the international community—recaptured the ports from a coalition of rival militia led by a commander from the Petroleum Facilities Guard, Ibrahim Jadhran, late last week after about two weeks of fighting.

Jadhran took an active part in the PFG blockade of the oil ports that lasted until 2016—a blockade that cost Libya billions in lost oil revenues. The LNA wrested control of the Oil Crescent from the PFG in 2016, but at the time it handed the facilities over to the official National Oil Corporation, which is based in Tripoli, works with the internationally recognized government, and is the sole entity that has the legal right to sell Libyan oil, according to its managers.

Now, a spokesman for the LNA has said that no tankers will be allowed to dock at the oil ports in the Oil Crescent without permission from the Benghazi-based NOC. The Tripoli-based NOC, the spokesman added, will no longer be allowed to handle the country’s oil. However, with the latter being the internationally recognized entity that deals with Libyan oil exports, chances are that more chaos is on the way for the troubled North African country’s oil industry. Related: WTI-Brent Spread Narrows On Canada Oil Crisis

The Tripoli-based NOC has been quick to warn that the LNA has no right to determine who gets to sell Libya’s oil and cautioned potential buyers about entering into contracts with the Benghazi-based NOC.

At the same time, the latest developments indicate a shift of power to the east as the LNA decides to play with the Benghazi-based NOC. The two NOCs a while ago reached an agreement to play together for the good of the Libyan people, but the agreement lasted only a short while before the old rivalry for the oil wealth returned.

Things may not be that bad, however. Libyan media report that the Tripoli-based, official NOC has been allowed by the LNA to bring back its personnel to the two terminals worst hit by the fighting—Ras Lanuf and Es Sider—to assess the damages.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Banking Revolution Rocking The Finance World
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com