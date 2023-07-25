Asian Refiners Pour Billions Into ‘Transition’ Petrochemicals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.27 -0.36 -0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 83.64 +0.90 +1.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.710 -0.020 -0.73%
Graph up Gasoline 44 mins 2.856 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.19 +1.20 +1.46%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 80.48 +0.89 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 44 mins 2.856 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 83.36 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 85.67 +2.39 +2.87%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 82.82 +0.47 +0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 603 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 83.02 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 85.04 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.19 +1.20 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.49 +1.67 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.89 +1.67 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.14 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.29 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 72.99 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 72.99 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.29 +1.67 +2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.24 +1.67 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.59 +1.67 +2.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.97 +1.67 +2.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.55 +1.28 +1.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +1.67 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.75 +2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.75 +2.60%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Eye Gasoline Inventory Draws, Ignore Crude Build

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Researchers at the University of…

Bullish Sentiment Slowly Builds In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Slowly Builds In Oil Markets

Oil prices are set for…

Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of Interest Rate Updates

Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of Interest Rate Updates

Oil prices started the week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asian Refiners Pour Billions Into ‘Transition’ Petrochemicals

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Refiners in China are investing tens of billions to expand their production capabilities for high-end products used in the wind and solar industries.
  • Energy giant Aramco has also moved to increase its exposure to Chinese petrochemicals producers.
  • At the start of this year, QatarEnergy greenlit the Ras Laffan Petrochemicals project, to be carried out in partnership with Chevron.
Join Our Community
Sinopec Refinery

The idea that the energy transition to an energy system dominated by wind and solar power appears to be at odds with the idea of an oil and gas refining industry.

Yet this is a superficial contradiction: wind and solar cannot exist without oil and gas refining. Now, Chinese refiners are taking advantage of this fact.

Reuters reported this week that petrochemicals producers in the Asian nation were investing tens of billions to expand their production capabilities for high-end products used in the wind and solar industries.

Private and state-owned refiners alike were in a rush to position themselves as suppliers of things like carbon fiber for wind turbine blades, polyolefine elastomers for solar panels, and polyethylene for lithium-ion batteries.

The petrochemicals segment of the oil and gas industry has for years been seen by analysts and industry players alike as the only guaranteed part of the business that had a chance for long-term survival in the transition, provided it goes as envisioned by its advocates.

Even if the electrification of everything was realistically possible, the world would still need petrochemical products in large volumes, even in 2050. Aware of this, some majors, notably Aramco, moved early to position themselves favorably.

Earlier this year, Aramco sealed two deals with Chinese petrochemicals producers, one of which was finalized earlier this month: the Saudi state oil major bought a 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical for $3.6 billion. Under the deal, Aramco will supply 480,000 bpd of crude to the Chinese refiner over a period of 20 years.

Speaking of Aramco, the Saudi major is working on the domestic growth front, too. Last month, Aramco and French TotalEnergies inked an agreement for the construction of a new petrochemical complex in the Kingdom, valued at $11 billion.

Saudi Arabia's fellow OPEC member Iraq is also eyeing growth in petrochemicals. Earlier this year, reports emerged that the $8.5-billion Nibras petrochemical complex project had resurfaced in government plans, and construction could begin shortly. Related: Buffett Bets On Fossil Fuels Amid Cheap Market Valuations

Others are eager to boost their petrochemicals capabilities, too. At the start of this year, QatarEnergy greenlit the Ras Laffan Petrochemicals project, to be carried out in partnership with Chevron.

The project, whose value is estimated at $6 billion, is the biggest investment for the Qatari state energy company and will increase Qatar's polyethylene production capacity to nearly 14 million tons annually. It will also make it the largest ethylene producer in the Middle East.

Indian refiners are also in on it. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, a unit of state major ONGC, recently signaled a shift away from expanding its refining capacity in favor of boosting its petrochemicals capabilities.

According to the company, the shift, which could cost it as much as $5.7 billion, would help MRPL "de-risk" its future with a view to the energy transition.

"Overcapacity and weak demand for commodity chemicals, and China's rapidly growing industries like solar, electric vehicles are the key drivers for companies to extend into high-end, high performing materials," a Wood Mackenzie analyst told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

No doubt government policies elsewhere seeking to catch up with China on wind and solar, as well as EVs, are also among the drivers of the wave of petrochemical expansion that is currently underway. It is, indeed, a safe way to "de-risk" the future of the industry and secure long-term demand for oil and gas products.

It is, in a way, ironic that the energy transition away from hydrocarbons literally depends on these very same hydrocarbons and their high-end derivatives. It was also unavoidable—there are no comparable substitutes for the petrochemicals used in wind and solar power installations, and it will be a while, if ever, until such substitutes appear on the transition stage.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Caspian Conundrum: Receding Waters Spell Trouble For Kazakhstan

Next Post

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com