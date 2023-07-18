Carbon Prices Set To Fall As Europe Speeds Up Energy Transition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.84 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.10 +0.60 +0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.06 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.607 +0.095 +3.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 +0.046 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 -0.97 -1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 75.80 -1.27 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 +0.046 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.49 -2.61 -3.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.85 -2.34 -2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.31 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 595 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.26 -1.19 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 -0.97 -1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 -0.97 -1.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.47 -0.84 -1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 48 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 52.83 -1.24 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.23 -1.24 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.48 -1.24 -1.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 71.63 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 68.33 -1.24 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 68.33 -1.24 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 69.63 -1.24 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 78.58 -1.24 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 67.93 -1.24 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.56 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.50 -2.25 -3.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.87 -1.47 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Carbon Prices Set To Fall As Europe Speeds Up Energy Transition

ESG In The Oil Industry: Striking A Balance

ESG In The Oil Industry: Striking A Balance

A Sweden-based climate think-tank dubbed…

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Libya’s largest oilfield was fully…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Carbon Prices Set To Fall As Europe Speeds Up Energy Transition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Hedge fund manager Per Lekander, who has been historically bullish on carbon prices, is betting that carbon credit prices will drop as Europe accelerates the energy transition.

“I see coal and gas prices falling, and I think they are going to go way lower in the longer term. And the emissions market is going to collapse,” Lekander told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.

Lekander was a carbon credit market bull for years and cashed in on the price rally in 2018.

Now the longer-term prospects of the carbon credits market are not so rosy amid a faster than previously thought shift away from fossil fuels and into renewables.

Earlier this year, the European Union member states and the European Parliament reached a political agreement to raise the targeted share of renewable energy in the EU’s energy consumption to 42.5% by 2030, up from a current target of 32%. The provisional political agreement – part of the EU’s efforts to ditch Russian energy as soon as possible and become a net-zero bloc by 2050 – will have to be endorsed by both the EU Council and the European Parliament to become law.    

The European Union’s Emissions Trading System [EU ETS] is a cornerstone of the EU’s policy to fight climate change and a key tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions cost-effectively. The EU is the world's first major carbon market and remains the biggest one.

As Europe looks to lower emissions, the carbon credit prices are set for a decline, according to Lekander, who is managing partner at the investing group Clean Energy Transition.

Earlier this year, the carbon prices in the EU ETS hit a record $112 (100 euros) per ton, before falling to around $95 (85 euros) a ton currently.

The current carbon price is a massive 430% higher compared to five years ago, per FT’s estimates.

Lekander considers to close out his short position if carbon prices dropped to $67.50 (60 euros) per ton, he told FT.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany’s Onshore Wind Power Additions Not Enough To Meet 2030 Targets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com