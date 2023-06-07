Indian Refiner Drops Expansion Plan To Focus On Petrochemicals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.63 +0.89 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.04 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.37 +1.16 +1.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.318 +0.056 +2.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.074 +2.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.39 -0.41 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.074 +2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.87 -2.07 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.26 -2.08 -2.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.96 -0.66 -0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 554 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 76.20 -0.81 -1.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.94 -0.93 -1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 50.49 -0.41 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.89 -0.41 -0.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.14 -0.41 -0.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 69.29 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.29 -0.41 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.24 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.59 -0.41 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.97 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 12 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Indian Refiner Drops Expansion Plan To Focus On Petrochemicals

Argentina's Vaca Muerta Shale Play Could Produce 1 Million Bpd In 2030

Argentina's Vaca Muerta Shale Play Could Produce 1 Million Bpd In 2030

Crude oil production from Argentina’s…

U.S. Exports Of LNG Dip In May

U.S. Exports Of LNG Dip In May

The United States shipped less…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Indian Refiner Drops Expansion Plan To Focus On Petrochemicals

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 07, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a major Indian refiner, is shifting its focus on petrochemicals and has shelved plans to expand its refinery capacity to “de-risk” its future in the energy transition.

MRPL, whose parent company is Indian state-held company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), is looking to boost its petrochemicals capacity, MRPL’s managing director Sanjay Varma told Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday.

Expanding the petrochemicals capacity could cost up to $5.7 billion, or 470 billion Indian rupees, according to the executive.

The investment in petrochemicals capacity will help the refiner to “de-risk MRPL’s future” in the energy transition, Varma told Bloomberg.

Petrochemicals are expected to be the major driver of oil demand in the coming decades, while the share of transportation fuels could start being eroded by the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs).

MRPL’s refinery, with a capacity of 15 million tons per year, was planned to be expanded to have a capacity of 18 million tons annually. However, those plans are now on hold as the refiner looks to focus on petrochemicals. India is still not making enough petrochemicals domestically to meet all its demand.

MRPL’s new petrochemicals plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka is expected to come online over the next three to five years, the executive told Bloomberg.

Currently, MRPL operates an aromatic complex, a petrochemical unit capable of producing 0.905 MMTPA of Para Xylene and 0.273 MMTPA of Benzene. This aromatic complex is situated in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) and is fully integrated with MRPL.

Apart from MRPL, major oil firms elsewhere, including Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco and U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil, are betting on petrochemicals to grow during the energy transition.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Saudi Aramco plan a joint project to convert crude into petrochemicals, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the end of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Monthly Crude Oil Imports Surge To Third-Highest On Record

Next Post

U.S. Sanctions Iranian And Chinese Companies Over Ballistic Missiles

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com