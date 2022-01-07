Asian Buyers Look To The Spot Market For Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 -0.38 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.91 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.923 +0.111 +2.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.490 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.305 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.305 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 40 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gasoline Demand Fears

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gasoline Demand Fears

Crude futures are headed for…

Libyan Oil Production Set For Partial Recovery

Libyan Oil Production Set For Partial Recovery

Libya’s crude oil production is…

Will Hydrogen Finally Live Up To The Hype?

Will Hydrogen Finally Live Up To The Hype?

After a tremendous rally in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asian Buyers Look To The Spot Market For Oil

By Editorial Dept - Jan 07, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

1. Asian Buyers Seeking Spot Options Amidst Expensive OSPs

- Several Asian refineries surveyed by S&P Platts admitted they would try to tap into the spot market more extensively in 2022 as termed Middle Eastern OSPs remain too expensive.

- Currently, some 12 million b/d of crude is moving every month from Middle Eastern producers to the Asia Pacific and roughly two-thirds of it takes place under OSP-priced term contracts.

- The steep Dubai backwardation curve that persisted throughout 2021 compelled Middle Eastern producers to keep on ramping up official selling prices, effectively penalizing buyers in times of sudden forward structure changes.

- Partially, the drive to buy more cargoes on the spot market also comes from the increasing likelihood of seeing a nuclear deal coming to fruition in 2022.

2. Indonesia Coal Export Ban Sends Ripples Across Asia

- Only a week has passed since the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, Indonesia, announced it would halt coal exports to keep its production at home as coal markets experience a period of unprecedented turmoil.

- ICE Newcastle coal prices have gained almost $50 per metric ton this week, trading only marginally below the $200 per metric ton mark.

- Routinely, half of Indonesia’s coal exports are supplied to China but Chinese prices saw very little change this week.

- The export ban might be lifted soon as other (albeit smaller) buyers of…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gasoline Demand Fears

Next Post

Geopolitics And Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com