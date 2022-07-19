Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 102.4 -0.25 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 105.9 -0.34 -0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.1 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.293 -0.186 -2.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.249 -0.015 -0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph down Marine 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour Australian power prices go insane
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Following the Big Money

Germany's Chemicals Industry Risks Shutdowns Amid Gas Shortage

Investment In Nuclear Fusion Is Exploding

Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

The Car Giants Racing To Dominate EV Markets

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam's Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

By Tom Kool - Jul 19, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
While it is always risky attempting to forecast oil prices when volatility is soaring, the recent return above $100 for both WTI and Brent suggests fundamentals might once again be in the spotlight and a sustained price rally could be on the horizon.

Oil prices

Rig

Rig

Chart of the Week

Copper

- Dropping copper prices are often viewed as a crucial indicator in forecasting a future economic recession, hence the nickname Dr. Copper, and it seems that we have entered exactly that period. 

- Since April, copper has lost almost a third of its value as inflation is creeping ever-closer to double-digit territory in both the US and Europe, suggesting economic momentum is slowing. 

- Nominal interest rates on longer-term US treasuries have already started to weaken - the 10-year treasury rates fell to 3% recently - in another cautionary indicator of growth decelerating. 

- Having hit the lowest rate since November 2020 late last week at 6,955/mt, copper prices have seen some respite this week on the back of China promising support for its embattled property sector.  

Market Movers

- US oil services major Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted a 41% year-on-year increase in Q2 profits, arguing that it has years of solid demand ahead of it. 

- One of Europe’s largest wind farms, the 475 MW Nysater project in Sweden operated by RWE (ETR:RWE) with Nordex-designs turbines hit the headlines this week as its turbine collapsed amid an alleged oil spill.  

- Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) has agreed to bring in three new independent directors and sell its retail business, as part of its agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment.  

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

As volatility soars, it is increasingly difficult to forecast what oil markets will do in the short term. Despite that fact, seeing oil prices climb again on the back of lower US Fed rate hikes and an overall weakening dollar, one might be tempted to believe we are back in a fundamentals-driven market. There might be a temporary pricing downside in Libya coming back online, but in the larger picture supply is undoubtedly lagging behind demand by a wide margin. 

US Permian Production to Hit Record in August. According to the IEA’s DPR report, output in the Permian Basin is due to increase to an all-time high of 5.445 million b/d, up 80,000 b/d compared to this month’s rate, bringing total shale production to 9.1 million b/d.

Germany Wants its Nuclear Reactors Back. Germany’s economy ministry indicated Berlin may extend the lifespan of its three remaining nuclear power reactors, responsible for 6% of the country’s electricity generation, as they remain scheduled to be shut down by year-end 2022. 

Gazprom Deflects Blame for Europe’s Gas Squeeze. Russia’s pipeline gas monopoly Gazprom told customers in Europe that its supplies have been in force majeure since June 14 as extraordinary circumstances beyond its control forced it to cut gas exports via Nord Stream 1.

Tensions Rise as Libya Lifts Force Majeure. The newly-designed head of Libya’s NOC Farhat Bengdara has called on all port blockades to be lifted, only several days after the Tripoli government stormed the headquarters of the national oil company and initiated talks with tribal leaders.

Biden Climate Bill Derailed Again. President Biden has pledged to take strong executive action after Senator Joe Manchin voted against a green bill that would have provided up to 300 billion in multi-year tax incentives for clean energy, an integral part of the US’ Paris Agreement roadmap. 

EU Signs Azerbaijan Gas Deal. As we indicated last week, the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan, a move designed to double imports of natural gas to at least 20 bcm by 2027, up from 12 bcm this year.  

Venezuela Operations Disrupted by Pipeline Blaze. Refinery operations in Venezuela’s key Jose complex were halted after a fire broke out on the Muscar-Soto gas pipeline, with the head of PDVSA Tareck El Aissami labeling it a “terrorist attack”.

US Wants to End Dependence on Chinese Rare Earths. According to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the United States wants to “friend-shore” its China rare earths dependence by supporting new capacity in friendly countries, such as South Korea or Japan.

Russia and China to Start Building New Gas Pipeline. The construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, delivering Russian gas via Mongolia to China, will most probably start in 2024, with its throughput capacity maximized to 50 bcm per year.

Russia Uses UAE Dirhams as Oil Currency. According to recently published reports from Reuters, at least two Russian sellers are demanding that Indian buyers carry out payment following a crude cargo delivery in UAE dirhams instead of the usual US dollars. 

Saudi Arabia Cools Expectations of Spare Capacity. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said it would take five years to boost Saudi Arabia’s crude production capacity from the current 12 million b/d to 13 million b/d, adding that there won’t be any capacity beyond that threshold.

TotalEnergies Wants to Lock In UAE Exports. French oil major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has been courting UAE national oil company ADNOC to clinch a diesel supply deal in 2023 when Russian products would be banned by the European Union. 

Heatwaves Stretching US Grids. According to US grid operators in Texas and Southwest, this week will see unprecedented power use across the region amidst triple-digit temperatures, already pushing ERCOT North Hub power prices to $220 per MWh.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises
Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

