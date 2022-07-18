What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 26 mins 102.6 +5.01 +5.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 105.6 +4.43 +4.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.0 +5.38 +5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 7.479 +0.463 +6.60%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 3.264 +0.051 +1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 94.29 +2.01 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 3.264 +0.051 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

The Trans-Caspian pipeline project was…

Chemical Supply Squeeze Imminent As Refiners Prioritize Gasoline

Chemical Supply Squeeze Imminent As Refiners Prioritize Gasoline

The cost of key chemicals…

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers?

By City A.M - Jul 18, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The UK has launched a review of its electricity market.
  • The country’s government aims to drastically reduce its exposure to volatile natural gas prices.
  • The move would de-couple costly fossil fuel prices from electricity produced by cheaper renewables. 
Join Our Community

Fossil fuel prices could be separated from the costs of electricity produced by renewables, radically reducing the country’s exposure to volatile global gas markets. The Government has launched a review of the UK’s electricity market, which includes a consultation on a number of proposals for reforming the sector.

This includes de-coupling costly global fossil fuel prices from electricity produced by cheaper renewables, a step to help ensure consumers are seeing cheaper prices as a result of lower-cost clean energy sources

Under the current system, gas prices often end up dictating the wholesale electricity price, because it is often the last source of supply to meet demand.

Gas prices have spiked this year – peaking at a record £8 per therm following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – helping to drive up household energy bills to new highs.

This contrasts with all-time low prices for offshore wind of £37.35 per megawatt hour, achieved after the latest Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction that secured a record capacity of almost 11GW of clean energy – almost double the capacity achieved in the previous round, and enough to power around 12m British homes.

The ever-increasing participation of renewables in the system means over time, the Goverment believes cheaper electricity produced by renewables energy will determine the price more often.

The idea was hinted at by departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview on BBC Radio 4 last month.

This consultation will explore ways of updating this pricing system to further reflect the rise in cheaper renewable electricity – which could have a direct impact on reducing energy costs.

The Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) will seek views on how to address the challenges of higher global energy costs, the need to further boost energy security and to move the UK to a cleaner energy system.

This is increasingly vital amid forecasts that energy demand is set to at least double over the next 13 years.

Some of the other changes being consulted on include introducing incentives for consumers to draw energy from the grid at cheaper rates when demand is low or it’s particularly sunny and windy, saving households money with cheaper rates

It also includes consultation on reforming the capacity market so that it increases the participation of low carbon flexibility technologies, such as electricity storage, that enable a cleaner, lower-cost system.

Related: Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News

The consultation forms part of the government’s comprehensive review of the electricity market, first announced in the British Energy Security Strategy (BESS).

BESS significantly raised ambitions for building low carbon and cheaper-to-run technologies such as offshore wind, solar and nuclear to reduce the UK’s reliance on overseas suppliers.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “Today’s launch of REMA is a major step in delivering a secure energy future for Britain, putting in place the electricity market design we need to allow us to make the most of our world-leading diversity of power sources while offering more value for money for consumers.”

The price cap is expected to rise to over £3,000 per year this winter, putting increasing pressure on the Government to find ways to ease household energy bills and ensure higher prices are not baked in beyond the current crisis.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Technology vs Scarcity: The Worrying Reality Of Exponential Growth

Next Post

The Commodities To Benefit From China’s Stimulus Plan
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast
Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry
Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com