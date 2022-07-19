Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.6 +1.03 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 106.7 +0.44 +0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.6 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.238 -0.241 -3.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.273 +0.008 +0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 99.30 +5.01 +5.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.273 +0.008 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports

What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers?

What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers?

The UK government is looking…

Energy Markets Will Determine The Fate Of The Euro

Energy Markets Will Determine The Fate Of The Euro

The euro recently reached parity…

Technology vs Scarcity: The Worrying Reality Of Exponential Growth

Technology vs Scarcity: The Worrying Reality Of Exponential Growth

The rate at which we…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 19, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT
  • Oilfield services giant Halliburton saw its adjusted net income surge 41 percent in Q2.
  • Halliburton posted a net income of $442 million in Q2 2022.
  • The company’s North American revenue rose by 26%.
Join Our Community

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) booked a 41-percent surge in its second-quarter adjusted net income amid growing drilling activity both in North America and in international markets, the oilfield services provider said on Tuesday, adding it expects international markets to see “multiple years of growth.”

Halliburton, a major provider of fracking services in the United States, posted an adjusted net income of $442 million for the second quarter of 2022, or $0.49 per diluted share. This was up from an adjusted income of $314 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the first quarter this year, and ahead of the analyst consensus of $0.45 per share earnings compiled by The Wall Street Journal.  

Revenues at Halliburton also rose—to $5.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, up from $4.3 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

The company’s North America revenue rose by 26% quarter-on-quarter to $2.4 billion, on the back of increased pressure pumping services and artificial lift activity in North America land, increased fluid services, wireline activity, well intervention services, and higher completion tool sales across the region, and increased cementing activity in the Gulf of Mexico. International revenue also increased, by 12% sequentially to $2.6 billion, driven by increased activity across multiple product service lines in the Middle East, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, the Eastern Mediterranean, the UK, and Brunei.

“Total company revenue grew 18% sequentially, as activity increased simultaneously in North America and international markets, and adjusted operating income grew 35% with strong margin performance in both divisions,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s chairman, president, and CEO.

“I expect the international markets will experience multiple years of growth,” Miller added.

“In North America, I expect Halliburton to uniquely maximize value in this strong, steadily growing, and all but sold-out market. Pricing gains across all product service lines supported significant sequential margin expansion in the second quarter,” Halliburton’s top executive said.

Following the results release, shares in the company were up 1.56% in pre-market trade in New York.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan?

Next Post

Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com