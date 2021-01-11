Are Clean Energy Stocks In Bubble Territory?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.39 +0.14 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.77 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 53.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Urals 20 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.52 +1.29 +2.57%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 55.35 +0.90 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.48 +0.84 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 51.65 -1.24 -2.34%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 57.39 +0.30 +0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 54.70 -0.08 -0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.30 +0.15 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 37.49 +1.61 +4.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 51.24 +1.41 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 52.64 +1.41 +2.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 46.74 +1.61 +3.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 46.54 +1.91 +4.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 47.84 +1.41 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 44.84 +1.41 +3.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 54.66 +0.31 +0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 46.20 +1.42 +3.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.13 +1.41 +2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 20 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 2 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 45 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 4 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 13 hours Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 3 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 20 hours 530,000 potential off river pump storage sites identified across the globe
  • 11 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 31 mins Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise

Breaking News:

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

How Will Biden’s Presidency Impact South America’s Oil Boom?

How Will Biden’s Presidency Impact South America’s Oil Boom?

Joe Biden is preparing to…

Iraq Issues An Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

Iraq Issues An Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

In another show of the…

The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

A genius geochemist has stumbled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Clean Energy Stocks In Bubble Territory?

By Alex Kimani - Jan 11, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The Age of Renewable Energy is upon us, with the global shift to renewable energy in full swing, but like any huge rally, the divide between the bulls and the bears widens exponentially, with bears calling for another big bubble to burst, and the bulls standing their ground with no thoughts of conceding at all.  The bulls, of course, have a lot of ammunition. 

Clean energy stocks have been hot throughout 2020 and are showing no signs of letting off steam in the new year, thanks to the rapidly changing political landscape in the United States. 

The slim majority that the Democrats have clinched in the Senate is likely to help President-elect Joe Biden fulfill his pledge to promote clean energy and EVs through sweeping legislation such as the Green New Deal might be tougher to enact.

But that has not stopped investors from going out on a limb and bidding up clean energy securities to new highs.

The $5.5 billion (AUM) iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), a catch-all bet on clean energy, has pulled in a record $691 million of inflows in the week after Democrats landed both of Georgia's Senate seats while the $4.2 billion Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is on track to add $370 million in just seven days—another all-time haul. 

Meanwhile, the WilderHill Clean Energy Index (PBW) has already tucked on another 19% to start the year, following a 203% increase in 2020. All three funds are hovering around all-time highs.

And now, Wall Street is saying it might be best to pump the brakes as stock valuations in the renewable energy sector may be getting out of whack.

Related: India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

True, the early days of the clean energy boom were fed largely by wishful euphoria, as the Wall Street Journal points out, using the example of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is now trading at more than 1,000 times trailing earnings.

But that "euphoria" has helped fund the next round of clean energy, which has more fundamental catalysts behind a rally. This is where it gets real.  

Bubble in the Making?

In a note to clients, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, has downgraded five alternative energy and clean technology stocks urging investors to lock in profits and look for new opportunities.

Molchanov has downgraded Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Underperform from Market Perform, labeling the maker of solar inverters as a "textbook example of overly euphoric sentiment."

Molchanov notes that Enphase and close peer SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) remain the most dominant in module-level electronics for the U.S. residential market, "but new entrants are working to erode that duopoly.

The analyst says Enphase's premium 50x EBITDA valuation leaves the company with little margin of error, meaning just about everything has to go right in the current year to justify the steep valuation.

Susquehanna's alternative energy analyst Biju Perincheril has also downgraded both names to Neutral from Positive, citing stretched valuations. Perincheril has assigned new price targets of $195 for ENPH and $340 for SEDG, suggesting 6% and 5% downside, respectively.

Related: Asian Buyers Rush To Secure North Sea Oil After Saudi Surprise Cut

Not everybody has bailed on Enphase, though, as Goldman Sachs has upgraded the stock while downgrading First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), citing a shifting preference toward residential solar and battery exposure.

Bad for ESG?

The biggest risk to the clean energy bull thesis is that these overly optimistic bets hinge on the slim majority that the Democrats hold on the Senate. 

Additionally, it's unclear how aggressively the Biden administration will pursue those policies considering the government's top priority at the moment is to contain a pandemic that is rapidly spiraling out of control.

Perhaps even more interesting, a cross-section of Wall Street now sees the clean energy frenzy posing a major threat to other ESG stocks.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Eric Balchunas and Athanasios Psarofagis:

"Clean-energy exchange-traded funds could bypass the broader ESG category in natural assets in the next few months if current trends hold. Flows into clean-energy ETFs have breadth and depth that typically portend a grassroots frenzy of buying as investors seek to grab exposure as fast as they can."

Indeed, the 17.6% gain by the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) in the past 52 weeks has only slightly outpaced the 16.9% rally by the S&P 500 and looks downright pedestrian compared to a 169% gain by ICLN and 260% by TAN.

And bubble fear isn't confined to clean energy, either. A recent E*Trade Financial survey showed that most investors believe the stock market is in bubble territory. Some 66% of 904 investors managing at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account think the market is "either fully or somewhat in a bubble", while 32% list a recession as their top portfolio risk at present. And it's not just Tesla that's on their minds ... 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Tech Isn’t As Clean As You Think

Next Post

Why The Last Leg Of The Oil Demand Recovery Is The Hardest
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero

Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com