Aramco Refining Unit Plans Billion-Dollar IPO

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.41 +1.13 +1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.44 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.16 -2.20 -2.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.766 -0.258 -3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.338 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.28 +2.94 +4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.338 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.20 +3.24 +4.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.25 +4.02 +4.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.08 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 364 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.78 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 801 days 48.22 -1.62 -3.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.03 -1.66 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.43 -1.66 -2.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.68 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.83 -1.66 -2.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.83 -1.66 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.78 -1.66 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.13 -1.66 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -1.75 -2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 -3.10 -3.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.41 -1.66 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.04 -2.16 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Stocks Plunge As Divergence With Oil Prices Ends

Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk

Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk

Supermajor Shell will be re-evaluating…

EU To Resume Talks On Russia’s Oil Price Cap

EU To Resume Talks On Russia’s Oil Price Cap

The EU will resume talks…

How Will Republicans Influence Energy Policy In 2023?

How Will Republicans Influence Energy Policy In 2023?

With Republicans set to take…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco Refining Unit Plans Billion-Dollar IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 28, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Saudi Aramco’s refining unit Luberef is looking to go public.
  • The company has hired major international banks to manage the listing. 
  • The offering on the Saudi stock market could raise as much as $1 billion.
Join Our Community

Luberef, a refining unit of Saudi oil giant Aramco has hired major international banks to manage its imminent initial public offering on the Saudi stock market that could raise around $1 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Banks, including Citigroup and HSBC Holdings Plc, will lead the share sale, which Luberef announced in a statement this weekend.  

SNB Capital, HSBC, Citi, and Morgan Stanley are listed in Luberef’s announcement as joint financial advisors, bookrunners, global coordinators, and underwriters of the IPO process.

Luberef received last week an approval from the Saudi market regulator to proceed with an initial public offering, the Capital Market Authority said.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) announced on Sunday its intention to offer 29.66% of its share capital to the public through an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange, Tadawul. 

All 50,045,000 ordinary shares will be offered to individual and institutional investors, Luberef said.

According to the company, the announcement of the price range and institutional book building process is expected to take place between December 4 and 9. The final price announcement and the final prospectus are expected on December 11. All the necessary steps in the share sale are set to be completed by December 28. The date of the start of trading will be announced at a later stage. 

Luberef generated revenues of the equivalent of $2.359 billion in 2021, the company says on its website.

“Luberef’s IPO supports its growth ambitions, will strengthen its already competitive business and unlock new opportunities for its stakeholders. Since its establishment, Luberef has built a robust reputation for delivering high-quality base oil products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond, while creating value for all its stakeholders,” President and CEO Tareq Abdulaziz Alnuaim said in a statement.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Next Post

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil
MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com