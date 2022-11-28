Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.12 +0.84 +1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.26 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.16 -2.20 -2.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.572 -0.452 -6.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.335 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.28 +2.94 +4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.335 +0.007 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.20 +3.24 +4.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.25 +4.02 +4.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.08 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 364 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.78 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 801 days 48.22 -1.62 -3.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.03 -1.66 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.43 -1.66 -2.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.68 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.83 -1.66 -2.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.83 -1.66 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.78 -1.66 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.13 -1.66 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -1.75 -2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 -3.10 -3.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.41 -1.66 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.04 -2.16 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Stocks Plunge As Divergence With Oil Prices Ends

EU Discusses $65-70 Price Cap On Russian Oil

EU Discusses $65-70 Price Cap On Russian Oil

The European Union is currently…

Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly…

Biden Might Not Be Able To Lift Sanctions On Venezuela Even If He Wants To

Biden Might Not Be Able To Lift Sanctions On Venezuela Even If He Wants To

There is growing speculation that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

By Irina Slav - Nov 28, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Canadian banks are receiving backlash from investors for their continued investments in fossil fuels.
  • All Canadian banks were revealed to have increased their exposure to fossil fuels between 2020 and 2021, by between 25 percent—TD and BMO—and 132 percent for CIBC.
  • The report is the latest example of investor pressure on financial institutions to reduce their lending to fossil fuel companies.
Join Our Community

An investor group has criticized Canadian lenders for investing heavily in fossil fuels despite the Paris Agreement, noting that all of the largest Canadian banks still need to be ready for net zero.

In a report titled Net Zero Policy Report Card, Investors for Paris Compliance graded Canada’s largest banks on several indicators, including fossil fuel investments, climate targets, and emissions reporting.

In fossil fuel investments, all banks were revealed to have increased their exposure between 2020 and 2021, by between 25 percent—TD and BMO—and 132 percent for CIBC.

According to the report, RBC invested $48.5 billion in fossil fuels last year, up 101 percent on 2020, and Scotiabank increased its exposure to the sector by 87 percent to $38 billion.

TD’s fossil fuel investments rose to $26.4 billion, and BMO’s went up to$23.5 billion. CIBC invested $27.8 billion in fossil fuels in 2021, Investors for Paris Compliance said, noting that the sixth bank under review, National Bank, had no data published on its fossil fuel industry exposure.

The report is the latest example of investor pressure on financial institutions to reduce their lending to the fossil fuel sector and focus on emission reporting and reducing measures in line with international Paris Agreement commitments.

This, however, stands in stark contrast with warnings, including from the IEA, that not enough is being invested in the new supply of fossil fuels, including coal, which this year saw a real renaissance.

Despite this growing pressure from investors, banks around the world increased their exposure to fossil fuels last year. Earlier in 2022, a report produced by a group of climate nonprofits said that the world’s biggest banks had invested $742 billion in the fossil fuel industry, almost unchanged on 2020. 

The level of financing was higher than in 2016 and 2017 despite the fact that the global economy was still in recovery mode after the pandemic, the report, released in March, said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Futures Market Points To Sluggish Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil
MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com