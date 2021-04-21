Angola May Privatize State-Owned Oil Firm To Boost Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.11 -1.56 -2.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.08 -1.49 -2.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.694 -0.033 -1.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.845 -0.035 -1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.972 -0.046 -2.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 62.92 -0.51 -0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.972 -0.046 -2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.63 +0.96 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.29 +0.82 +1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.17 -1.63 -2.64%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.18 -0.60 -0.90%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.26 -1.23 -1.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.41 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.88 -0.78 -1.51%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.17 -0.76 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 63.07 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.12 -0.76 -1.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.27 -0.76 -1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.39 -0.94 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 -1.00 -1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.78 -0.94 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 4 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 3 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Fukushima
  • 3 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 day Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?

Breaking News:

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Can The Energy Sector Maintain Its Crazy Momentum?

Can The Energy Sector Maintain Its Crazy Momentum?

The U.S. energy sector has…

China’s Shale Gas Industry Is Finally Taking Off

China’s Shale Gas Industry Is Finally Taking Off

After years of lackluster drilling…

2021 Will Be Another Disastrous Year For Colombia’s Oil Industry

2021 Will Be Another Disastrous Year For Colombia’s Oil Industry

2020 has been a disastrous…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Angola May Privatize State-Owned Oil Firm To Boost Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC member Angola was Africa’s top oil producer six years ago when oil prices crashed in 2015-2016, slashing oil-producing countries’ revenues and forcing international oil companies to reconsider their exorbitant spending plans made at $100 oil.

Half a decade after the price crash that began in 2014, Angola is now the third-biggest oil producer in Africa, behind Nigeria and even behind conflict-ridden Libya.    

Angola is now betting on reviving its oil industry and jumpstarting its oil-dependent economy, which has been in recession for five consecutive years.

Apart from aiming to attract investments in oil, Angola is looking to sell up to 30 percent in its state oil firm Sonangol next year, after restructuring the company to create more transparency and root out corruption.

The stake in Sonangol is estimated to be worth around US$6.4 billion, Sonangol board member Baltazar Miguel told Bloomberg.

The partial privatization of Sonangol, as well as a stake in the national diamond company Endiama, are part of a much wider privatization program that the OPEC oil producer has already launched.

The proceeds from selling by end-2022 stakes in nearly 195 state-held enterprises, including Sonangol, Endiama, banks, and national airline TAAG, are expected to shore up the government finances and revive the economy that has been suffering since 2014. 

Angola was still struggling to recover from the previous oil crisis when the 2020 shock hit the oil market, oil prices, and company plans on capital expenditure. Related: Oil Prices Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Angola’s economy, in which oil production and supporting activities account for 50 percent gross domestic product and around 89 percent of exports, slipped into recession in 2015. Five years later, it has yet to exit that recession.

In 2020, Angola was one of the most hit oil-producing economies as low oil prices and lower production due to the OPEC+ pact shrank oil revenues, while its currency, the kwanza, has further depreciated against the U.S. dollar. 

Angola’s oil production was declining even before the OPEC+ agreement had it reduce its output, as the African producer was competing for lower-cost development projects with other deepwater basins such as Brazil—and lately Guyana—and losing.

Back in 2015, Angola’s crude oil production was 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd). This figure has dropped to 1.247 million bpd in 2020, not only because of the OPEC+ cuts in which the country takes part.

Angola will need foreign and government investments to discover up to 57 billion barrels of crude oil by 2025, according to a new energy strategy it unveiled last year. Angola’s upstream regulator ANPG issued a forecast for oil production from existing fields, which showed that after peaking in 2008 at nearly 2 million bpd, Angola’s oil production would continuously decline as oilfields mature, to just above 500,000 bpd by 2028, if no new discoveries are made.   

European majors Total and Eni are continuing their drilling and development activities in Angola, but this may not be enough for a major turnaround in oil production as mature oilfields are depleting. Earlier this month, Eni announced a new light oil discovery in Angola’s deep waters, pursuing exploration opportunities close to existing infrastructure, which suggests it aims to keep development costs low.

A stable regulatory environment and wisely using the proceeds from the ongoing privatization program could be Angola’s best bet to revive its ailing economy, which has not seen growth since 2015.

This year, Angola’s economy is forecast to expand, albeit by just 0.4 percent, for the first time in six years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa earlier this month.

“This latter projection has been revised downward significantly since October because of delayed investment and maintenance in the oil sector,” the IMF noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Big Oil’s Huge Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War
Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC
Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com