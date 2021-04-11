Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 59.32 -0.28 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 62.95 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 2.526 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 1.808 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 1.962 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 2 days 59.37 -0.38 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 1.962 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 61.07 -0.09 -0.15%
Graph down Murban 3 days 61.37 -0.31 -0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.71 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 62.78 -0.48 -0.76%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.63 +0.24 +0.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.92 +0.30 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.69 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.15 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 58.60 -0.17 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.00 -0.17 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 56.35 -0.32 -0.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.10 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 59.80 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 55.40 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 63.10 +0.42 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 53.27 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.94 -0.17 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 19 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 17 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 1 day U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 2 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 2 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 3 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 23 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 5 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

China Set To Buy 1 Million Bpd Of 'Cheap' Iranian Crude This Month

China Set To Buy 1 Million Bpd Of 'Cheap' Iranian Crude This Month

China’s crude oil imports from…

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner

As the shift in oil…

World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

The biggest oil companies in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 11, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Italian firm Eni has made a new light oil discovery off the coast of Angola after exploration activities recommenced following a year of pandemic restrictions. 

The discovery, made on Tuesday, is in Angola’s deepwater Block 15/06. Eni believes the exploration well, drilled at 500 metres in the Cuica exploration prospect, could hold as much as 200 to 250 million barrels of oil and presents the second big oil discovery in the area. 

 "The well-head location, intentionally placed close to East Hub’s subsea network, will allow a fast-track tie-in of the exploration well and relevant production, thus immediately creating value while extending the Armada Olombendo FPSO production plateau. It is expected that production will start within six months after discovery," Eni stated

Eni, which has been an active part of the country’s oil industry since 1980, produces around 120,000 bpd of oil in Angola. The firm has announced an anticipated $7 billion investment in Angola by 2025 in the areas of research, production, refining and solar energy, with the objective of cutting carbon emissions, job creation and diversifying the economy.

As well as being an OPEC member, Angola is the second largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa, producing an estimated 1.37 million bpd of oil and around 17,904 million cubic feet of natural gas. However, production in the country has been far below its full potential due to low investment in recent years owing to the drop in oil prices. 

In January, Angola received IMF approval for a disbursement of over $480 million under a $3.7 billion loan agreement due to the ongoing struggle with low oil prices as well as weak exports. 

To attract greater investment, the Angolan government has launched a new strategy with the aim of increasing production, hoping to tap into 57 billion barrels in undiscovered oil reserves. The government has also amended its legal and fiscal terms to make it easier for foreign companies to invest in the oil and gas sector, attracting firms with the country’s competitive production costs. 

Greater investment is expected for 2021, for a country with a substantial oil potential, with 9 billion barrels of proven oil resources. There are also significant opportunities for refined petroleum products as Angola imports 80 percent of its needs in this area at present. 

Related: Oil Demand Boosted By Highest Number Of Flights Since COVID Started

Last month, Angola's National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) released its timeline for the evaluation of its 2020 oil and gas licensing round. ANGP is hoping to expand oil research and evaluation programmes in sedimentary basins, better understand the country’s hydrocarbon potential and attract new investors in line with its Hydrocarbon Exploration Strategy 2020-2025.

In early April, Angola announced that is has begun initiatives to develop its marginal fields, creating opportunities in nine blocks with an expected investment of $67.4 billion over the next five years. 

The country is also expected to see a return on its renewable energy investment, with solar power production expected from 2022. Major energy firms Eni and Total both have a stake in the country’s solar energy sector in the provinces of Namibe and Huíla respectively.

Angola has a significant untapped oil potential which has experienced underinvestment due to the volatility of oil prices over the last five years. However, the government is going full throttle on its oil and gas investment plan for 2021. This paired with new discoveries by oil major Eni, as well as advances in renewables, makes Angola the African oil giant to watch over the next five years. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Could Soon Officially Return 2 Million Bpd Of Oil To Global Markets
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com