An Extraordinary Trade For Extraordinary Times

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 19.69 +0.85 +4.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 26.60 +0.12 +0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 1.882 -0.067 -3.44%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 18.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Urals 2 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 1.882 -0.067 -3.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.63 +2.28 +18.46%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 19.58 +4.05 +26.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 19.51 +2.35 +13.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.30 +0.95 +7.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 15.34 +3.78 +32.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 17.84 +3.78 +26.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 19.24 +3.78 +24.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 18.84 +3.78 +25.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 14.34 +3.78 +35.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 18.84 +3.78 +25.10%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 16.25 +1.00 +6.56%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 10.67 +2.11 +24.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 13.73 +0.94 +7.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 17.68 +0.94 +5.62%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 17.68 +0.94 +5.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 16.25 +1.00 +6.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 9.000 +3.750 +71.43%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 22.42 +3.53 +18.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 14 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 1 hour Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 1 hour 78% of new US electricity solar & wind this year!
  • 3 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 5 hours Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 8 hours USA TO PULL OUT OF MIDDLE EAST?
  • 4 hours Trump told Saudis: Cut oil supply or lose U.S. military support
  • 48 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 3 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 2 hours Metal flinging...
  • 17 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 5 hours Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
  • 16 hours Harley stock soars 30% this week electric motorcycle

Breaking News:

Chevron Slashes Capex Again To Protect Dividend In Oil Price Rout

Alt Text

Federal Reserve Extends Lifeline To Ailing U.S. Oil Industry

The Federal Reserve made some…

Alt Text

Brent Oil Price Could Double By December

Brent crude prices are hanging…

Alt Text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

President Donald Trump is considering…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Extraordinary Trade For Extraordinary Times

By Editorial Dept - May 01, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trade

There can be no doubt that we are living in strange times. Looking like a bandit when we leave our house has passed from behavior that is considered reprehensible to something that is required, and stores that just a few months ago wouldn’t let people in if their faces were covered now won’t let them in if they are not. Nor is it just in the area of face-coverings that things have gotten weird. Financial markets are all over the place, with virtually nothing seeming to make any sense.

In energy, we saw an expiring crude future drop to below negative $30 a barrel. I don’t think anyone saw that coming, but in many ways, the bounce that we are seeing now that has resulted in the June contract trading above $20 is even more remarkable. It is in response to a feeling initially, later backed up by hard data, that the supply cuts that basic supply and demand theory told us were coming as the price collapsed are kicking in.

The long-term issue with oil, particularly in the U.S., has been supply so I’m sure that anything that pushes prices up is welcome for some oil traders, if a little late for some others and a double-edged sword for most producers. However, there is still a great big elephant in the room that everyone is ignoring. Demand for crude has been destroyed around the world as gasoline demand has dried up, and that hasn’t really changed.

There is a lot of talk amongst politicians about “re-opening” states, but…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products






Previous Post

ExxonMobil Reports First Quarterly Loss Since 1999

Next Post

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com