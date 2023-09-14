Mexico Vows Long-Delayed Oil Refinery Will Reach Full Capacity This Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.69 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.02 +1.14 +1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.48 +1.09 +1.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.100 +3.73%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.754 +0.015 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 88.67 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.754 +0.015 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 70.07 -0.32 -0.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 90.67 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 88.92 -0.32 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 85.72 -0.32 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 83.77 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 93.27 -0.32 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 23 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 1 day Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Fault Shuts 25% Of LNG Output At Chevron’s Australia Plant

Beijing Unveils Massive $40 Billion Fund To Boost Chipmaking

Beijing Unveils Massive $40 Billion Fund To Boost Chipmaking

China unveils a $40 billion…

Oil Markets Tighten On Constant Inventory Draws

Oil Markets Tighten On Constant Inventory Draws

While pledges from OPEC+ members…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Vows Long-Delayed Oil Refinery Will Reach Full Capacity This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 14, 2023, 5:03 AM CDT

Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex is expected to start running the long-delayed Dos Bocas oil refinery at full capacity this year, Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said this week.

The oil refinery has seen delays and cost overruns estimated around or even above $3.6 billion, and it hasn’t started producing usable gasoline yet.

The plant is one of the flagship projects of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador aimed at weaning the country off fuel imports and having “energy independence”.

Originally, the plan for the refinery in López Obrador’s home state of Tabasco was expected to cost US$8 billion. Even when it was announced, analysts doubted the budgeted costs would be sufficient and were not optimistic about the financial viability of the project.

In the following years, costs for the refinery soared by 40%, to an estimated $12.5 billion.

Analysts had thought that the refinery may not be able to produce any gasoline in 2023 and even in 2024.

Now the government expects it will be working at full capacity this year.

“We've already started producing gasoline,” but it is not usable yet, Nahle was quoted by Reuters as telling local media.

“This year we're going to have the refinery working at 100%,” the minister added.

The Dos Bocas refinery, officially named Olmeca refinery, will have the capacity to process 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and produce 170,000 bpd of gasoline and 120,000 bpd of diesel, according to Nahle.

ADVERTISEMENT

First scheduled to start operation in mid-2022, the refinery launch was postponed until December 2022, then delayed again until July 2023. In May, reports emerged that the July start date had also become unfeasible.

The Dos Bocas project, which would add some 20% to Mexico’s current refining capacity, was aimed at reducing Mexico’s dependence on refined fuel imports from the United States.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG Workers Escalate Strikes At Chevron’s Australian LNG Facilities

Next Post

Fault Shuts 25% Of LNG Output At Chevron’s Australia Plant

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com