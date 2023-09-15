Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.75 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.86 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.42 +0.33 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.696 -0.012 -0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.040 -1.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 90.31 +1.64 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.040 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 15 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 15 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 654 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 15 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 15 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 107 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.71 +1.99 +2.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 92.31 +1.64 +1.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.56 +1.64 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 86.61 +1.69 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 85.16 +1.64 +1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 93.76 +1.14 +1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Ports Are Operating Normally Despite Deadly Storm

The Oil Price Rally Is Fueling Inflation Concerns

The Oil Price Rally Is Fueling Inflation Concerns

Bullish sentiment is building in…

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

There appears to be no…

European Central Bank Surprises Markets With Rate Hike

European Central Bank Surprises Markets With Rate Hike

The ECB said that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

By ZeroHedge - Sep 15, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • UAW plans to strike simultaneously against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, a move never seen before in history.
  • Despite earlier assurances, White House is reportedly preparing economic measures to protect suppliers from long-term damage during and after the strike.
  • Wage negotiation differences remain vast, with UAW reducing their demand from 40% to 36%, but auto companies still offering much lower rates.
Join Our Community
Automakers

For the first time in history that the 146,000-member union has simultaneously gone on strike against Ford, General Motors(GM) and Stellantis, according to Reuters.

"Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once," UAW President Shawn Fain says.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced that the strike would begin on Friday at three plants:

  • GM’s midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Missouri;
  • Ford’s Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Michigan; and
  • Stellantis’ Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio

...while not yet committing to a complete strike for all its members.

Pro-union President Biden is walking a very thin line.

Even though the president and other officials in his administration have repeatedly said they're not concerned about impending labor action, the Washington Post reports Biden officials "are preparing economic measures to protect suppliers to the auto industry from long-term damage." 

People familiar with internal conversations said the White House is very concerned about the strike that could "wipe out the thousands of suppliers" critical for Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis' complex supply chains. The chaos at the supplier level "could impede the broader US auto supply chain even after the possible strike ends," the people said.  

The type of support being offered is unclear, but one possibility could be in the form of grants via the Labor Department to assist workers at firms affected by strikes. Another option could be loans to these firms supplied by the Small Business Administration. 

"The administration wants to be sure to do what it can to protect the Detroit supply chains," one of WaPo's sources said, adding, "They have to worry about how some of the less well-capitalized firms could be at risk."

If these sources are correct, it would contradict the president who stated ten days ago while at his luxurious beach house in Rehoboth beach: "I'm not worried about a strike. I don't think it's going to happen." On Monday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo reaffirmed Biden's position that 'strikes will be averted'. 

On Wednesday, UAW boss Shawn Fain told members in a Facebook Live event that talks with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis were still 'far apart' and, "We are preparing to strike these companies in a way they've never seen before."

This week, UAW dropped their wage hike demand from 40% to 36%, but even then, that's still far off from auto companies offers:

Ford is proposing a 20 percent raise over 4½ years, up from its initial offer of 9 percent. General Motors is offering an 18 percent raise over 4½ years, up from 10 percent earlier. And Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler, is offering 17.5 percent raises over that same time period, up from 14.5 percent. -WaPo

Fain said a strike would begin in a "select few" manufacturing plants to keep automakers guessing where the next labor action will emerge:

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is going to create confusion for the companies. It's going to keep them guessing on what might happen next, and it's going to turbocharge the power of our negotiators." 

Last week, Bank of America Securities warned clients that a "strike is almost guaranteed." 

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com