A Week Of War Cries Worries Energy Markets

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.29 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 84.38 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.521 -0.261 -4.51%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.487 -0.029 -1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.444 +0.009 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.444 +0.009 +0.37%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.74 -1.65 -1.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.85 -1.22 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.79 -1.11 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.57 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.15 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 67.06 +0.15 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.81 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.21 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.31 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.56 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.06 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.81 +0.15 +0.20%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.25 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 77.52 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.00 -2.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 mins NordStream2
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 23 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 39 mins Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 4 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 5 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030

Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

As inventory levels at America’s…

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

The dramatic rally in oil…

What Explains The Recent Weakness In Oil Prices?

Crude prices came down somewhat…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

A Week Of War Cries Worries Energy Markets

By Editorial Dept - Oct 29, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

From Sudan and Libya to Bosnia, it's been a week of war cries that threaten high-level instability which would weigh on oil and gas markets:

Just as Libya announces it will start registering election candidates in November, fighting between armed groups has caused damage to the 120,000 bpd Zawiya oil refinery, the country's largest. Thirteen storage tanks were damaged, according to the NOC, along with damage to the refinery's main electrical transformer. At the same time, the NOC reported a leak at its Es Sider pipeline, which will take 200,000 bpd offline for up to 10 days. The skirmishes are a result of various factions attempting to stake their claims on the country's oil ahead of Libya's hoped-for first presidential elections, which are likely to be accompanied by bloodshed. Control of the NOC, which has recently seen attempts (so far, unsuccessful) to unseat the long-running chairman, will be considered a crucial aspect of controlling the country's oil riches. Presidential elections planned for December 24th will be held in two stages, with runoffs set to be held after the New Year, along with parliamentary elections.

Sudan’s military, which has been in a fragile power-sharing deal with the civilian government, has staged a coup and effectively taken over the country, leading to its suspension from the African Union and rendering it deprived of World Bank aid. General Abdel Fattah…

