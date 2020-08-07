A Unique Oil And Gas Earnings Season

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.53 -0.42 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.63 -0.46 -1.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 +0.089 +4.11%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 43.05 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.17 -0.17 -0.37%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.45 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.12 -0.11 -0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 +0.089 +4.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.61 -0.63 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 45.04 -0.63 -1.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.45 -0.84 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.17 -0.17 -0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 28.26 -0.81 -2.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 30.00 -0.24 -0.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.95 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.35 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.60 -0.24 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.45 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.45 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.80 -0.24 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.55 -0.24 -0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.95 -0.24 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.49 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.90 -0.24 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.69 -0.24 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 5 hours Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 5 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 5 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 6 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 44 mins The Core Issue Of US Chaos..Finally disclosed
  • 4 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 5 hours China's impending economic meltdown
  • 6 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 6 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 32 mins Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 4 hours Russia Trying To Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data, Say UK, U.S. and Canada
  • 1 day End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand

Breaking News:

Jet Fuel Demand Still Has A Long Way To Recovery

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Demand Fears

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Demand Fears

Oil prices were up on…

COVID Fears Drive Oil Prices Downwards

COVID Fears Drive Oil Prices Downwards

Despite significant oil inventory declines…

Low Oil Prices Force BP To Slash Dividends

Low Oil Prices Force BP To Slash Dividends

Oil major BP cut its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Unique Oil And Gas Earnings Season

By Editorial Dept - Aug 07, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

COVID Market Update

The oil and gas market’s appetite is now shifting. As dismal Q2 financials flood in, lowered market expectations is seeing disastrous quarterlies as bad, and bad quarterlies as okay. Okay financials are met with resounding cheers.

And investors are voting with their precious dollars amid the pandemic and rewarding fiscal responsibility with enthusiasm.

The best evidence of this is BP, who reported a $17 billion loss for the quarter. Of course, this was to be expected. The oil behemoth also slashed its precious dividend by half, committed to cutting spending, and promised to stop exploration in new countries within the next 10 years. It is also planning to reduce its production by 40% within that time frame. The market cheered these prudent changes, sending BP’s share price higher.

Other oil and gas companies who took a different path suffered a different fate. The markets were less pleased with Exxon, who maintained its dividend in these tough times. After its earnings were reported last week, Exxon’s stock fell. Now, Exxon is warning investors that it could lose up to 20% of the value of its oil and gas reserves if low prices continue through 2020. It’s also cutting its drilling budget by $10B and has already taken one billion barrels off its books from shale fields for the most part.

It is just one example of the market’s expectations. Fiscal responsibility--even at painful levels--will be rewarded.…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Big Oil Has Spent Nearly A Billion Dollars On Trump's Reelection

Next Post

A Worrying Sign For Two Major Oil Hotspots
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded
U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies
Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com