A Perfect Opportunity In Oil Tankers?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.35 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.78 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 +0.014 +0.53%
Mars US 2 days 66.14 +1.24 +1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
Urals 3 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.05 -0.42 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 +0.014 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 67.06 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 3 days 68.33 +0.69 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 3 days 60.20 +1.25 +2.12%
Basra Light 3 days 69.62 +0.50 +0.72%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.53 +1.13 +1.70%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Girassol 3 days 68.05 +0.93 +1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.00 -0.11 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 56.05 -0.11 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 59.95 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.20 +0.54 +1.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.30 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.90 +0.44 +0.77%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Giddings 3 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 -0.45 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 3 days 54.09 +0.84 +1.58%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.70 -0.11 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 2 days Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 2 days Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 1 day the Price of Regular Gas is RISING FAST
  • 23 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 3 days China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 3 days Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 5 hours Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 1 day Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 2 days 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 days Gay Sex and Adultery? Brunei Will Stone You to Death
  • 3 days Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Alt Text

How Big Oil Could Become Big Electricity

Big oil has big plans…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Climb As Geopolitical Issues Mount

Crude oil production levels have…

Alt Text

IMO2020: Can We Expect Extreme Price Shocks?

The impact of IMO2020 marine…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

A Perfect Opportunity In Oil Tankers?

By Martin Tillier - Mar 31, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanker

I suppose to most people, the definition of the “perfect trade” is one that makes you a ton of money, but without the benefit of a crystal ball that can identify those, I prefer another definition. To me, the perfect trade is one where fundamental and technical factors combine to suggest a trade with a very good chance of success, but where there exists an opportunity to severely limit, or even better still, eradicate losses should it not work out. Right now, it looks like there is such an opportunity in the volatile world of maritime shipping.

Stocks in that industry have, probably deservedly, been receiving a bad rap lately. The massive swings in Dryships (DRYS) that followed a devastating series of reverse splits, for example, left many with the distinct impression that that stock was being manipulated. The swings were less drastic at Navios Maritime (NM), but there too, reverse split followed reverse split as the stock collapsed last year.

In fact, pick almost any maritime shipping stock and glance at the chart, and it is quickly clear that there are desperate problems in the industry. Nor are these just recent problems, as this chart ably demonstrates…

(Click to enlarge)

The long-term problems relate to over-commissioning and the resulting over-indebtedness in the industry in the run up to the last recession, while the more recent issues have come as global growth concerns have prompted a collapse in freight rates, as shown by the one-year chart for the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) below.

(Click to enlarge)

What the chart also shows, though, is that the BDI has been gradually edging up after hitting a bottom just below 600 in early February. There is of course no guarantee that it won’t go lower, but that level has only been breached on two other occasions in the last five years, and each time has been followed by a rapid bounce back.

And there is another fundamental factor that may give shipping stocks a short-term boost. Upcoming changes in the regulatory requirements for the fuel that ocean-going ships use is distorting that market. Even though it has led to a drop in inventories in expectation of reduced demand as the shift occurs, futures for the fuel are in backwardation, a situation that predicts falling prices. That is in anticipation of a shift to the new, lower Sulphur fuel but, for a while, it will just reduce costs for shippers.

So, we have the prospect of higher rates and lower costs, even if it is just for a few months. The question is, how best to -play it.

(Click to enlarge)

Because of the look of the chart (above), my choice would be Scorpio Tankers (STNG). In some ways it is not a perfect fit as they are, as the name suggests, a tanker company rather than dry shipping, but if overall rates climb and fuel prices fall, they can still benefit, and the setup just looks too good to miss.

As you can see, STNG has been a bit of a trader’s dream since the beginning of October, bouncing around within a range roughly defined by $15-22, which gives ample room for profit in both directions. We are now close to the top of that range but if, as the fundamental picture suggests, there is a chance of a near-term rally for shipping stocks, a breakout could come soon. If it does, the previous reliability of the range will help as there will be plenty of shorts near the top of the range to be squeezed.

What makes this so appealing to me though, is what happens if we do start to drop back into the range. In that case, a drop close to the low looks most likely, so the preferred trade structure would be to buy here, just below $20, with a stop loss order for twice the amount at just below $18. That way, if STNG heads lower, you would be short, and if it reached $16, you could be out just about flat. When shorting, there is always a potential issue with availability of the stock and there are additional costs to consider, but STNG is fairly liquid, so it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Obviously, something like this would be a trade, not an investment. As such it involves significant risk and demands your attention, so if you aren’t comfortable with both of those things, it’s not for you. Still, it is an illustration of the kind of thing that if you are, you should be looking for: a trade with a fundamental basis and a technical setup that increases the chances of a rapid move yet allows for the possibility of you being wrong.




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

World’s Biggest Trading Houses Are On An LNG Buying Frenzy
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com