World’s Biggest Trading Houses Are On An LNG Buying Frenzy

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 23 hours 60.14 +0.84 +1.42%
Brent Crude 23 hours 67.58 +0.48 +0.72%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.662 -0.050 -1.84%
Mars US 23 hours 66.14 +1.24 +1.91%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
Urals 2 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.05 -0.42 -0.69%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.662 -0.050 -1.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.06 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 2 days 68.33 +0.69 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.20 +1.25 +2.12%
Basra Light 2 days 69.62 +0.50 +0.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.53 +1.13 +1.70%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Girassol 2 days 68.05 +0.93 +1.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 49.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.00 -0.11 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 56.05 -0.11 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 59.95 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 54.20 +0.54 +1.01%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 54.30 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.90 +0.44 +0.77%
Central Alberta 23 hours 52.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Giddings 2 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.20 -0.45 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.09 +0.84 +1.58%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.70 -0.11 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 4 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 1 day Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 1 day Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 1 day Gay Sex and Adultery? Brunei Will Stone You to Death
  • 2 hours the Price of Regular Gas is RISING FAST
  • 2 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 2 days Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 18 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 days China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 1 day China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 8 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 1 day Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Alt Text

Washington’s Secret Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia

According to a document obtained…

Alt Text

Mexico Scrambles To Save Its Sinking Oil Company

Mexico has unveiled a new…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Ignore Warning Signs Of Looming Recession

Despite the plentitude of warning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

World’s Biggest Trading Houses Are On An LNG Buying Frenzy

By Editorial Dept - Mar 30, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trading Hous

Oil prices took a bit of a hit this week, but the overriding sentiment is that we’ve got at least two more quarters of strong prices, though it may hit a snag near the end of the year. Keeping prices relatively high right now are OPEC cut commitments and blackouts in Venezuela that have even shut down all operations at the country’s key oil export port, Jose. High inventories in the US, though, continue to rain on the price parade to some extent. The most attention this week has been on the spending habits of the supermajors, who are focusing primarily on share buybacks and increasing dividends for shareholders who were forced to be extra patient during the first phase of the shale boom. The contrasts sharply with what is going on in China, where state-run companies are being ordered to produce more, even if the cost makes it questionably economic.

Take Sinopec, for example--China’s largest refiner and one of the two largest oil and gas producers. For this year, Sinopec has announced a fourfold increase in capital spending. This is a direct response to Beijing’s call for oil and gas companies to boost domestic production to feed local demand at a time when the country’s fields are maturing or becoming more difficult to develop. The alternative is far too much dependence on imports. When it comes to gas, Beijing’s priority is shale--and there’s a lot of it in the Sichuan province. They’re also developing their own fracking…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb As Geopolitical Issues Mount
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

 What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com