A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.63 +0.47 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.11 +0.41 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.42 +0.33 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.739 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 90.31 +1.64 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.739 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 15 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 15 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 654 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 15 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 15 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 107 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.71 +1.99 +2.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 92.31 +1.64 +1.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 90.56 +1.64 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.61 +1.69 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.16 +1.64 +1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 93.76 +1.14 +1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Chevron Continues Australian LNG Exports Despite Plant Fault And Strikes

The Final Curtain For Incandescent Light Bulbs

The Final Curtain For Incandescent Light Bulbs

The use of incandescent light…

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future

Princeton University researchers have developed…

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

By Editorial Dept - Sep 15, 2023, 6:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Buffett

It is no secret that Warren Buffet, or more accurately his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA: BRKB), has been amassing a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Their stake is big enough to be subject to disclosure requirements, so it is public knowledge that they now own around a quarter of the company. Buffet has said, though, that they are not going to take outright control of OXY. That suggests that a major impetus for the stock’s rise is about to go away, but that doesn’t mean that those who hold it should sell, nor that it isn’t worth buying at current levels.

Buffets’ reason for not pursuing a controlling stake speaks volumes. He believes, he says, in the company’s current management, which is, in part, why he has been buying. He sees no need to take over completely and make changes. As much as it can be when you own 25% of a company’s stock, this is a passive investment. That is a part of the overall strategy that Buffet has been using for years, a strategy that has made him a billionaire.

He has said many times that there is no magic or secret sauce behind his success, nor does he believe he is just smarter than everyone else. What he does, as he frequently tells us, is buy stock in well run companies with a time horizon measured in decades, then rides out market fluctuations, occasionally trimming positions at times of strength, then buying back on significant drops. That isn’t a revolutionary…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Track For A Third Consecutive Week Of Gains

Next Post

Why Putin Met Kim Jong-Un
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com