A Glimmer Of Hope For Stability In Libya

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.76 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.16 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.07 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.510 -0.009 -0.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 +0.023 +0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.20 +0.56 +0.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 +0.023 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.44 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.90 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 633 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.23 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.43 -0.51 -0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 86 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 34 mins 61.55 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.20 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.45 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 34 mins 75.80 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 34 mins 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 34 mins 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 34 mins 75.95 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 34 mins 81.30 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 34 mins 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.28 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.68 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.33 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 -1.25 -1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 83.59 -1.46 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

India Claims Not To Be Overly Dependent On Russian Crude Oil

Europe’s Green Tech Future Threatened By Limited Investment

Europe’s Green Tech Future Threatened By Limited Investment

Despite past leadership in climate…

Oil Faces Headwinds Despite Bullish Fundamentals

Oil Faces Headwinds Despite Bullish Fundamentals

Despite bullish inventory numbers, oil…

Innovative Electrolyzer Paves Way For Sustainable Propane Production

Innovative Electrolyzer Paves Way For Sustainable Propane Production

Illinois Institute of Technology has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Glimmer Of Hope For Stability In Libya

By Editorial Dept - Aug 25, 2023, 7:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Libya

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

General Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), is in the process of rounding up supporters of the former Ghaddafi regime in Sirte ahead of the September 1st anniversary of Ghaddafi’s coup. Previously allied (as recently as 2019 when Haftar attempted and failed to take Tripoli), they are now enemies, with Ghaddafi’s son, Saif, having competing presidential ambitions with Haftar.

This is all happening against a complicated backdrop of what appears to be progress towards stability in Libya. This week, we saw the Central Bank of Libya announce that for the first time in nearly a decade, its two rival branches (in Tripoli and Benghazi) would be unified. This has been a major sticking point for stability because the Tripoli branch controls the oil revenues, even though Libya’s east (represented by Benghazi) largely controls physical oil. Haftar had given the Government of National Accord (GNA) until August to come up with a scheme for the “fair distribution” of oil revenues, with Benghazi up in arms over not receiving the amount of oil revenues it believes it is entitled to given that it houses the oil fields and export terminals for the most part.

The back-and-forth civil war is all about this. We are skeptical that the Central Bank unification announcement will be the elixir necessary to hold elections to end political instability, and it remains unclear what sort of…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products




Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Second Consecutive Weekly Drop

Next Post

What Prigozhin’s Death Means For Putin
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem
Money Manager Sees $120 Oil Surprising Bears

Money Manager Sees $120 Oil Surprising Bears
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com