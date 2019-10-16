A Draconian Crackdown Looms Over Natural Gas

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.94 -0.42 -0.79%
Brent Crude 31 mins 59.42 +0.68 +1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Mars US 1 hour 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
Urals 18 hours 54.10 -0.15 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.37 -0.36 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.22 -0.56 -0.94%
Murban 2 days 61.66 -0.35 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.32 +0.35 +0.70%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.96 +0.45 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Girassol 2 days 59.28 +0.13 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.84 -0.17 -0.47%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 36.41 -1.08 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 46.81 -0.78 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 53.21 -0.78 -1.44%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 49.46 -1.28 -2.52%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.06 -0.78 -1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 54.11 -1.23 -2.22%
Central Alberta 35 mins 47.81 -0.78 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
ANS West Coast 34 days 63.24 -1.04 -1.62%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.31 +0.55 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.24 -0.78 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 3 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 1 hour ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 4 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 1 hour Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours USA Carried Out Secret Cyber Strike On Iran In Wake Of Saudi Oil Attack
  • 4 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 2 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 hours Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 5 hours PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 59 mins Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 6 hours How The US Quietly Lost The 1st Amendment
  • 6 hours DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING

Breaking News:

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Alt Text

The IMF's Latest Report Could Spell Disaster For Oil Markets

The IMF has slashed its…

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

While many oil majors are…

Alt Text

The Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Is Hurting Oil Drillers

Despite a brief slowdown in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Draconian Crackdown Looms Over Natural Gas

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 16, 2019, 3:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Natural Gas

The natural gas industry is reeling as the political climate begins to shift against the industry faster and earlier than many expected.

“If large institutional financial banks stop funding fossil fuel companies, that's going to be a real challenge,” Charlie Riedl, executive director of industry trade group Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, said this week at the Gulf Coast Energy Forum in New Orleans, according to S&P Global Platts. “That's a conversation we have to have. If natural gas becomes the next coal, that's going to be a real challenge.”

The coal industry has been battered by all sides over the past decade, crushed by the surge of shale gas itself and by renewable energy, but also squeezed by a shrinking pool of capital as banks and insurers cut off finance. For instance, on Wednesday, insurer Axis Capital announced that it would restrict insurance to both coal and tar sands oil.

To date, the gas industry, although having been under fire from environmental groups for years, has been spared the draconian crackdown by both capital markets and regulatory action. In fact, Big Oil has made a massive bet on natural gas as the future, which oil executives view as a hedge against peak oil demand.

But the political winds are shifting quickly. Earlier this year, Berkeley, California became the first U.S. city to ban new natural gas hookups in new buildings. Menlo Park and Windsor soon followed, and dozens of other cities are exploring similar prohibitions.

Some Democratic presidential candidates have vowed to ban fracking if elected. Related: Oil Prices Jump On A Lone Piece Of Bullish News

The industry risks losing its social license to operate. Record levels of gas flaring in Texas is surely not helping matters.

Charlie Riedl of the Center of Liquefied Natural Gas told S&P Global Platts that the industry has to do more to slash emissions.

It’s notable that the reference to gas becoming the new coal has been uttered by several industry executives in the past few weeks. “The industry really is at a critical juncture,” Woodside Petroleum CEO Peter Coleman said at a recent conference in Houston. “We run the risk of being demonized like that other fossil fuel out there called coal.”

For the oil industry, this is very much an existential problem. Many large oil companies are massive gas producers as well, and their portfolios are trending in a more gas-heavy direction.

Judging by BP’s recent PR blitz, they appear worried about the direction that the conversation on gas is taking.

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley said that Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million campaign to kill off natural gas-fired power plants is “irresponsible.”

“Every scenario I look at, we cannot carpet the world with renewables fast enough,” Dudley told CNBC.

Dudley’s counterpart at Shell also doubled down this week, calling the “demonization” of oil and gas “unjustified.” Shell has gone to great lengths to cast its business as one in transition, and last year the company announced that it would tie executive pay to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

By some measures, Shell is ahead of its peers. But that is a low bar to clear. The amount of money spent on clean energy by the oil majors is a pittance. ExxonMobil, for instance, spent a tiny fraction of 1 percent of its overall spending on low-carbon technologies between 2010 and 2018.

Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden has struck a more conciliatory tone than his American competitors. “Things that we did 10 years ago, and everybody thought was entirely appropriate, correct, and ethical, maybe in today’s value sets [people will] say, ‘How could you do that’?” van Beurden told the FT in an interview last month.

But his patience seemed a little more worn out in an interview with Reuters this week. “Despite what a lot of activists say, it is entirely legitimate to invest in oil and gas because the world demands it,” van Beurden said. “We have no choice” but to continue to spend on long-term oil and gas projects, he added. Reuters noted that the Anglo-Dutch oil giant has plans to give final investment decisions on more than 35 new oil and gas projects by 2025. Related: What’s Behind The Bearish Bias In Oil Markets?

A September report from Carbon Tracker found that the oil majors funneled $50 billion into projects that are not aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement. Those investments were made since just last year. In other words, the industry is betting on, and very much invested in, the world blowing past climate targets.

In the Reuters interview, Shell’s Ben van Beurden dismissed the notion that the company’s projects would not be viable. “One of the bigger risks is not so much that we will become dinosaurs because we are still investing in oil and gas when there is no need for it anymore. A bigger risk is prematurely turning your back on oil and gas,” he said.

But he did admit that he was nervous that the company was losing investor interest amid growing pressure to act on climate change. He said that Shell’s shares were trading at a discount in part because of “societal risk.”

“I am afraid of that, to be honest,” he added. “It is not at a scale that the alarm bells are ringing, but it is an unhealthy trend.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oillprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Claims To Have Video Evidence Of Oil Tanker Attacks

Next Post

Electric Vehicle Adoption Overshadowed By SUV Boom
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis
Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

 Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

 $35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com