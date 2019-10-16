Iran Claims To Have Video Evidence Of Oil Tanker Attacks

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.94 -0.42 -0.79%
Brent Crude 31 mins 59.42 +0.68 +1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Mars US 1 hour 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
Urals 18 hours 54.10 -0.15 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.37 -0.36 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.22 -0.56 -0.94%
Murban 2 days 61.66 -0.35 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.32 +0.35 +0.70%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.96 +0.45 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Girassol 2 days 59.28 +0.13 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.84 -0.17 -0.47%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 36.41 -1.08 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 46.81 -0.78 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 53.21 -0.78 -1.44%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 49.46 -1.28 -2.52%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.06 -0.78 -1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 54.11 -1.23 -2.22%
Central Alberta 35 mins 47.81 -0.78 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
ANS West Coast 34 days 63.24 -1.04 -1.62%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.31 +0.55 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.24 -0.78 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 3 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 1 hour ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 4 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 1 hour Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours USA Carried Out Secret Cyber Strike On Iran In Wake Of Saudi Oil Attack
  • 4 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 2 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 hours Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 5 hours PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 59 mins Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 6 hours How The US Quietly Lost The 1st Amendment
  • 6 hours DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING

Breaking News:

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Alt Text

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Oil and gas companies have…

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Bearish Bias In Oil Markets?

Oil markets have fallen at…

Alt Text

Solar Storms Can Devastate Entire Civilizations

Climate change gets all the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Claims To Have Video Evidence Of Oil Tanker Attacks

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 16, 2019, 2:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Drone

Iran has claimed that it has footage of last week’s attack on its oil tanker while off the Saudi Arabian Jeddah port, and it proves that the attacks were carried out by Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, according to Mehr news agency, who quoted Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission member.

This evidence, Hassan Beigi said, will be provided to the UN and Security Council.

“Saudi Arabia and the U.S. are trying to put the blame on the ISIL [Islamic State] or the Taliban for the attack, but the documents dismiss such a notion as no ISIL or Taliban terrorists are present in the Red Sea," Hassan Beigi said, adding that both ISIS and the Taliban were created and sponsored by Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, in his first media conference in over a year, that the attack on the tanker would not go unpunished, adding that it was “carried out by a government” rather than an individual.

Rouhani stopped short of naming that state actor, however. Related: Iraq's Return To Oil's Top Table

“If a country thinks that it can create instability in the region without getting a response, that would be a sheer mistake,” Rouhani said.

The Iranian tanker, the Sabiti, was attacked last Friday in the Red Sea, damaging the vessel and causing oil to spill into the water. The Sabiti belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company.

The attack on the Iranian oil tanker follows the September 14 attack on Saudi Aramco’s oil infrastructure that took offline nearly 6 million bpd of production. Tensions in the Middle East have been flaring up as the United States continues to sanction Iran’s oil industry for noncompliance with the nuclear deal.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oillprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

How The California Blackouts Could Have Been Avoided

Next Post

A Draconian Crackdown Looms Over Natural Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis
Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

 Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

 $35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com