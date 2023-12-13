A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 69.47 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 28 mins 74.26 +1.02 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 73.38 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.335 +0.024 +1.04%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.025 +0.045 +2.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.025 +0.045 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 14 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Exxon Reportedly To Mirror Peers with Cash Bonuses for Risk Traders

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

The latest version of the…

U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker

U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker

There's been a fresh attack…

Big Oil Acquisitions Are Strikingly Similar To Big Tobacco’s Moves

Big Oil Acquisitions Are Strikingly Similar To Big Tobacco’s Moves

It’s impossible to predict whether…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 13, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Scientists at the University of Freiburg developed a photo battery that achieves an unprecedentedly high discharge.
  • The monolithically integrated photo battery made of organic materials achieves a discharge potential of 3.6 volts.
  • Miniature devices like these being developed under the concept of the Internet of Things require energy sources that are as compact as possible in order to function autonomously.
Join Our Community
Tiny Battery

University of Freiburg researchers have developed a monolithically integrated photo battery using organic materials that is capable of powering miniature devices. The photo battery achieves an unprecedented high discharge potential of 3.6 volts..

The team published the information about the technology in the journal Energy & Environmental Science.

The monolithically integrated photo battery made of organic materials achieves a discharge potential of 3.6 volts. Image Credit: Robin Wessling. Click this link for access to the study paper that at posting is not behind a paywall.

Networked intelligent devices and sensors can improve the energy efficiency of consumer products and buildings by monitoring their consumption in real time.

Miniature devices like these being developed under the concept of the Internet of Things require energy sources that are as compact as possible in order to function autonomously.

Monolithically integrated batteries that simultaneously generate, convert, and store energy in a single system could be used for this purpose.

Self powered devices wouldn’t need wired in power sources.

The team of scientists at the University of Freiburg’s Cluster of Excellence Living, Adaptive, and Energy-Autonomous Materials Systems (livMatS) developed the monolithically integrated photo battery consisting of an organic polymer-based battery and a multi-junction organic solar cell.

The battery, introduced by Rodrigo Delgado Andrés and Dr. Uli Würfel, University Freiburg, and Robin Wessling and Prof. Dr. Birgit Esser, University of Ulm, is the first monolithically integrated photo battery made of organic materials to achieve the discharge potential of 3.6 volts.

Combination of a multi-junction solar cell and a dual-ion battery

The researchers developed a scalable method for the photo battery which allows them to manufacture organic solar cells out of five active layers.

Wessling explained, “The system achieves relatively high voltages of 4.2 volts with this solar cell.”

The team combined this multi-junction solar cell with a so-called dual-ion battery, which is capable of being charged at high currents, unlike the cathodes of conventional lithium batteries. With careful control of illumination intensity and discharge rates, a photo battery constructed in this way is capable of rapid charging in less than 15 minutes at discharge capacities of up to 22 milliampere hours per gram (mAh g-1).

In combination with the averaged discharge potential of 3.6 volts, the devices can provide an energy density of 69 milliwatt hours per gram (mWh g-1) and a power density of 95 milliwatts per gram (mW g-1).

“Our system thus lays the foundation for more in-depth research and further developments in the area of organic photo batteries,” said Wessling.

ADVERTISEMENT

***

This is quite the tiny battery! Paired up with the solar cell the ability to monitor will be much expanded. Still a very new technology we have little information, but 3.6 volts is way better than 1.5 or even 3.0 in series.

But the major appeal is going to be location access. Not needing to install power cabling is a huge advantage and a great expander of location potential.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Disgraced BP Chief Won't Receive £32m Pay Package after ‘Serious Misconduct’

Next Post

ESG Managers See Big Oil’s Climate Pledge as Insufficient
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com