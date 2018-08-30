Iraq Itching To Boost Oil Exports, Seize Iranian Market Share

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.74 +0.23 +0.33%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.79 +0.33 +0.43%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.874 +0.011 +0.38%
Mars US 11 hours 71.51 +0.98 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
Urals 1 day 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.22 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.874 +0.011 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.98 -0.78 -1.04%
Murban 1 day 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Iran Heavy 1 day 70.90 -0.23 -0.32%
Basra Light 1 day 76.62 +1.01 +1.34%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.07 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Girassol 1 day 76.58 +0.13 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 43.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.01 +0.98 +2.72%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 66.01 +0.98 +1.51%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 69.66 +0.98 +1.43%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.51 +0.98 +1.94%
Peace Sour 1 day 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Peace Sour 1 day 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.76 +0.98 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.76 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.51 +0.98 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Giddings 1 day 59.75 +1.00 +1.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.78 +0.26 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.46 +0.98 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.96 +0.98 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.04 -0.34 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 15 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 5 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 11 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 23 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 17 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 18 hours A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 18 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 12 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 20 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 14 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 19 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 16 hours Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

Iraq Itching To Boost Oil Exports, Seize Iranian Market Share

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

A shortage of takeaway capacity…

Is This North America’s Next PetChem Hub?

Is This North America’s Next PetChem Hub?

Alberta’s ambition to become a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Itching To Boost Oil Exports, Seize Iranian Market Share

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 30, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT flaring Iraq

Iraq is waiting in the wings, ready to increase its crude oil exports in anticipation of slipping Iranian oil exports waiting only on the go-ahead from OPEC, acting director-general of Iraq’s state-run Oil Marketing Co. (SOMO), Alaa al-Yasiri, said on Wednesday during an interview with Reuters.

OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is expected to discuss an increase in oil production during the next meeting, which is now expected to take place on September 11, after it cancelled its Monday conference call, according to S&P Global Platts. There is also another OPEC meeting scheduled for September 23. OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee did hold a conference call on Monday.

The Ministerial Monitoring Committee’s production plans will likely include a plan for how to divvy up the increased production by country, and Iraq wants to make sure it is included in those plans.

Iran’s crude oil and condensate’s exports have tapered off to 1.68 million barrels per day from August 1 to August 16, which is 600,000 barrels per day off the July average of 2.32 million barrels per day, according to Platts cFlow software.

This shortfall, al-Yasiri, contends, will have a negative impact on oil prices.

And Iraq is not without customers. For starters, SOMO currently has on its desk for review a request from neighboring Jordan for truckloads of oil to the tune of 10,000-15,000 barrels per day, Yasiri said, cited by Reuters. And Iraq’s oil shipments from Kirkuk to Iran has also resumed after a few days off due to logistical issues, and hopes to ship a total of 1 million barrels to Iran before sanctions kick in in November.

Iraq’s oil production has been increasing according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report, averaging 4.476 million bpd in the first quarter of 2018, increasing to 4.556 million bpd for July, the last month for which there is data.  But OPEC observed weak crude oil demand in Iraq during the first six months of 2018, as natural gas was used to some extent in place of fuel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Senior Official: India “Definitely” Not Going To Zero Iranian Oil Imports

Next Post

Senior Official: India “Definitely” Not Going To Zero Iranian Oil Imports

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com