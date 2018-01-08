4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 26 mins 62.21 +0.48 +0.78%
Brent Crude 26 mins 68.20 +0.42 +0.62%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.847 +0.012 +0.42%
Mars US 6 hours 62.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.86 -0.27 -0.41%
Urals 12 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.31 -0.57 -0.98%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.847 +0.012 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 64.78 -0.25 -0.38%
Murban 23 hours 67.68 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 64.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 23 hours 63.21 +0.37 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Girassol 23 hours 67.40 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.86 -0.27 -0.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 87 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 87 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 87 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 87 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 87 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 87 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 87 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 87 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 23 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.97 +0.17 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 55.68 +0.29 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 59.63 +0.29 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 59.63 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 58.18 +0.29 +0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.20 -0.57 -0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 5 hours Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 8 hours Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 9 hours Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 10 hours Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 11 hours Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 12 hours Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 13 hours Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 3 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 3 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 3 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 3 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 3 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 3 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 3 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 4 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 4 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 4 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 4 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 4 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 4 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 4 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 5 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 5 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 5 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 5 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 5 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 6 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 6 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 6 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 6 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 7 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 11 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 11 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 12 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 12 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 12 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 12 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 12 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform

Breaking News:

Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan

Alt Text

Iranian Oil Tanker Engulfed In Flames Following Collision

The Iranian oil tanker that…

Alt Text

The 10 Energy Stories That Defined 2017

The year in energy was…

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

The number of active oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 08, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil Rig

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC allies in the deal managed to stay together for a full year of high compliance with the oil production cuts and have agreed to extend the pact for a second year to the end of 2018.

This year, however, the cartel and friends face even more challenges in sticking together until the end of the December, with both supply and demand uncertainties adding to the unknowns.

On the one hand, within the cartel, possible production slumps from two OPEC members could trigger an early exit. Another internal OPEC factor could be the ever-present possibility that some members may cheat on the production cut deal outright now that oil prices are higher.

On the other hand, factors outside OPEC’s control, such as U.S. shale production expansion and potentially strong global oil demand growth, could also spell the end of the production pact. OPEC could see U.S. shale as rising too much and threatening to eat away at an even bigger portion of the cartel’s market share. Or some phenomenal oil demand growth, stemming from solid economic growth, could help OPEC to accomplish its mission to draw the global oil inventories down to their five-year average somewhere around the time the cartel meets to review the deal in June 2018.

There are four ways in which various political and supply/demand factors could combine to call an early end to the OPEC/non-OPEC cuts, according to Bloomberg’s Grant Smith.

1. Collapsing Oil production in Iran and/or Venezuela

Protests in Iran have been the main theme in geopolitical upside risks to oil prices at the beginning of this year. However, analysts think that immediate supply disruptions out of Iran are unlikely. But the fallout of the protests and the regime’s response to them could embolden U.S. President Donald Trump to refuse to certify the Iran nuclear deal and extend sanctions on Tehran’s energy industry, according to Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy for RBC Capital Markets. President Trump faces several Iran-deal-related deadlines in coming weeks.

Struggling Venezuela is another OPEC member whose production could sharply fall, which could lead to the cartel agreeing that restricting supply is no longer appropriate in a market that is significantly tighter than before the cuts started. Related: Is This The Beginning Of An Oil Sands Revival?

According to a Bloomberg survey from last week, OPEC’s crude oil production remained largely unchanged from November in December, but that was mostly thanks to a 50,000-bpd decline in Venezuela’s production.

2. OPEC Members Cheating

Another way the cuts could end earlier is OPEC members repeating history and starting to cheat, with Iraq given as an example of a possible early dissenter. Iraq has been the least compliant producer, and in the few months in which it came close to its production ceiling, it was the fallout from the Kurdistan region’s referendum and federal army retaking Kirkuk oil fields that helped Iraq to largely stick to its quota, not its purposeful actions.

“As seasonal demand picks up in the summer months, we expect Iraq’s compliance with the agreement to slip,” analysts at BMI Research told Bloomberg.

3. ‘Mission Accomplished’

The third possible road to OPEC ending the deal early is (1.) market rebalancing around the middle of 2018, or (2.) Russia persuading its OPEC allies in the deal that the market is already tightened and there is no need to overtighten it and send oil prices too high and too comfortable for U.S. shale production growth. OPEC and non-OPEC producers are meeting in June to review the state of the oil market, and the impact of the cuts—a clause in the November 2017 deal extension included on Russia’s insistence.

Some bullish voices, like Goldman Sachs, see the oil market balanced at the end of Q2 2018. OPEC, however, currently expects excess global inventories to arrive “at a balanced market by late 2018.” OPEC doesn’t expect significant drawdowns in oil inventories in the first quarter of 2018, just like in 2017, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said, and the message from OPEC is that we’ll have a clearer picture by June.

4. U.S. Shale Rising Too Much, Too Fast

The higher oil prices in a too-tight market could motivate U.S. shale producers to pump more than analysts currently predict. OPEC and allies are aware of the fact that U.S. production will grow, but if it grows too much, the cartel and Russia could ditch the pact and start defending their market share. This move, however, could send oil prices much lower than now—and OPEC would not be pleased. Related: China Is About To Shake Up Oil Futures

Oil prices are currently at levels at which U.S. production could substantially increase. According to the Q4 Dallas Fed Energy Survey published at end-December, 42 percent of executives at 132 oil and gas firms expect the U.S. oil rig count to substantially increase if WTI prices are between $61 and $65 a barrel. Another 31 percent of executives forecast that oil prices will need to be between $66 and $70 a barrel to see a substantial increase, while 20 percent think prices have to be above $70 for oil rig counts to substantially rise.

OPEC and the Russia-led alliance face a number of challenges in keeping their deal intact until the end of 2018. It’s still too early to tell how the market will behave and how geopolitical risks factor in.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Key To Profiting In 2018’s Energy Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100
What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

 Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com