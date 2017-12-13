U.S. Shale Output Rises As OPEC Production Falls To 6-Month Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 26 mins 56.79 +0.19 +0.34%
Brent Crude 1 hour 62.44 -0.90 -1.42%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.708 -0.007 -0.26%
Mars US 1 hour 58.19 -1.07 -1.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.75 +0.81 +1.31%
Urals 18 hours 62.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.07 -0.90 -1.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.07 -0.90 -1.41%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.95 -1.25 -1.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.69 -0.56 -1.03%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.708 -0.007 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.03 -1.05 -1.69%
Murban 18 hours 63.63 -1.20 -1.85%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.59 -1.30 -2.13%
Basra Light 18 hours 57.78 -1.00 -1.70%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.08 -1.40 -2.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.95 -1.25 -1.95%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.95 -1.25 -1.95%
Girassol 18 hours 62.45 -1.30 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.75 +0.81 +1.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 61 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 61 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 61 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 61 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 61 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 61 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 61 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 61 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 61 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.07 -0.90 -1.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.25 -0.50 -0.93%
Giddings 18 hours 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.77 +0.59 +0.93%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.55 -0.54 -1.06%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.50 -0.54 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.50 -0.54 -0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.05 -0.54 -1.01%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -0.75 -1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.89 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 2 hours Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 4 hours ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 hours India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 8 hours Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 9 hours Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 1 day API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 1 day Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 1 day EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 1 day Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 1 day Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 1 day Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 1 day Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 2 days US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 2 days Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 2 days Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 2 days Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 2 days ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 2 days Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 2 days Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 5 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 5 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 5 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 5 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 5 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 6 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 6 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 6 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 6 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 6 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 6 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 6 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 6 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 6 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 7 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 7 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 7 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 7 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 7 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG

Breaking News:

Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil Markets Are Nervous For No Reason

The OPEC deal extension has…

Alt Text

The Massive Energy Bill In The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Package

After the apparent success of…

Alt Text

The Drastic Drop Off In U.S. Oil Imports

Following the agreement of an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Output Rises As OPEC Production Falls To 6-Month Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 13, 2017, 12:00 PM CST oil tanker

OPEC’s crude oil production dropped to a six-month low in November, while U.S. and other non-OPEC supply has grown stronger than initially expected this year, which prompted the cartel to revise up on Wednesday its estimates for non-OPEC supply growth in 2018.

OPEC’s crude oil production fell by 133,500 bpd from October to stand at 32.448 million bpd in November, OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report showed on Wednesday. This was the lowest production the cartel has reported in six months.

The largest increase among the members came from Nigeria, whose production in November jumped by 95,800 bpd from October to 1.790 million bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. Angola, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and the UAE saw the largest declines in production.

The final OPEC monthly report for this year focused on the 2017 highlights and expectations for 2018. In both overviews, the predominant theme was the U.S. shale supply growth that was higher than any initial expectations.

“Non-OPEC oil supply growth 2017 performed well above initial market expectations to now stand at 0.81 mb/d. Higher-than-expected supply growth in the US, Canada and Kazakhstan have been the key contributors to the upward revisions, particularly US tight oil. As a result, US oil output is now expected to grow at 0.61 mb/d this year,” OPEC said.

The expected non-OPEC oil supply growth for 2017 is an upward revision of 150,000 barrels per day from the previous report.

Improved well efficiency and increased investment in U.S. tight oil prompted OPEC to expect the momentum to continue in 2018. Higher production from sanctioned oil sands projects in Canada will also add to increased non-OPEC supply next year. Related: Cyberattacks: The Biggest Threat To OPEC

“As a result, non-OPEC supply is expected to grow by 0.99 mb/d in 2018. The forecast is associated with considerable uncertainties, particularly regarding US tight oil developments,” OPEC said.

For 2018, OPEC revised up its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth by 120,000 barrels per day.

In its World Oil Outlook 2017 published in November, OPEC admitted that higher oil prices, robust oil demand growth, and higher upstream activity will lead to faster-than-previously-expected growth in U.S. shale production until 2022.

“Combined with continued efforts by OPEC and non-OPEC to support oil market stability, this should lead to a further reduction in excess global inventories, arriving at a balanced market by late 2018,” the cartel said today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Huge WTI-Brent Spread Boosts U.S. Crude Exports

Next Post

Regulated Utilities Could See Big Changes
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

 Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

 Brent Spikes As This Major Pipeline Breaks Down

Brent Spikes As This Major Pipeline Breaks Down

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com