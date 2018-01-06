Is This The Beginning Of An Oil Sands Revival?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 hours 61.44 -0.57 -0.92%
Brent Crude 20 hours 67.62 -0.45 -0.66%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.795 -0.085 -2.95%
Mars US 20 hours 62.34 -0.62 -0.98%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 10 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.795 -0.085 -2.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 2 days 67.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.56 -0.52 -0.80%
Basra Light 2 days 62.84 -0.42 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.36 -0.64 -0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Girassol 2 days 67.33 -0.47 -0.69%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 39.07 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 85 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 85 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 85 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 85 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 85 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 85 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 85 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 85 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 4 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.39 -0.57 -1.02%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.89 -0.57 -0.98%
Kansas Common 3 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 hours Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 19 hours Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 21 hours Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 23 hours Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 1 day Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 1 day China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 1 day Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 1 day Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 1 day Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 2 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 2 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 2 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 2 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 2 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 2 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 3 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 3 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 3 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 3 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 3 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 3 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 3 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 4 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 4 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 4 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 9 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 9 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 10 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 10 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 10 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 10 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 10 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 11 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 11 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 11 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 15 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 15 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 15 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 15 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes

Breaking News:

Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers

Alt Text

Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

Venezuela is getting ready to…

Alt Text

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

While shale growth has been…

Alt Text

Oil Market Will Rebalance By March: Iraqi Minister

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The Beginning Of An Oil Sands Revival?

By MINING.com - Jan 06, 2018, 10:00 AM CST pipelines

New life was breathed into the Canadian oil sands with a decision by foreign-owned Harvest Operations Corp to commission its BlackGold project south of Fort McMurray.

The Calgary-based arm of South Korean state-owned Korea National Oil Corp announced on Dec. 21 it will start the 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) operation, construction at which was halted in 2015 due to low oil prices.

In a press release on SEDAR, Harvest said that major work at the site has already started, with the aim of commissioning wells and starting steam injection in Q2 2018. Production is slated for the third quarter.

It cites "the stabilization of crude oil pricing and the improved operational and financial performance of Harvest’s conventional business as factors in its decision to move forward with BlackGold."

The start-up has been helped through a refinancing of $1.36 billion of maturing debt, plus the raising last month of an additional quarter-million in financing, the company said.

Global News notes the project was built for around $900 million and was "considered mechanically complete" when it was shelved in the spring of 2015 when WTI oil prices were around $50 a barrel, half as much as a year earlier.

WTI on Thursday closed at $59.84, for a percentage gain of 0.34%. Related: 2018: The Year Of The Oil Bulls

The Canadian oil sands have seen an exodus of foreign investment since the oil price collapse of 2014 and US shale plays gathered momentum. The divestments have included Royal Dutch Shell, Marathon Oil, Statoil and ConocoPhillips.

Yesterday AXA SA, the third-largest insurer in the world, said that it will divest about $822 million from the main oil sands producers and associated pipelines, and will stop further investments in these businesses. The move could affect companies such as TransCanada, Enbridge and Kinder Morgan.

But as foreign companies have pulled out money, Canadian firms have made multi-billion-dollar deals to expand their holdings. According to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, Canadian ownership of oil sands production now sits at over 80%, reported the Calgary Herald.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Crude Oil Is Approaching A Major Retracement Zone
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

 U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

Most Commented

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com