3 Stocks To Capitalize On The Rally In Natural Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.10 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 76.15 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 3.716 +0.016 +0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 mins SellBuy 2.177 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.301 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.84 +1.24 +1.68%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 73.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.301 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 5 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 5 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.84 +1.24 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.18 +1.56 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 61.28 +1.76 +2.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 74.23 +1.76 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 75.63 +1.76 +2.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 71.98 +1.76 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 68.73 +1.76 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 68.73 +1.76 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 71.73 +1.76 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.48 +1.76 +2.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.23 +1.76 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.24 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 69.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.32 +1.76 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 38 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 24 hours High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 53 mins Pipeline Rupture
  • 5 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis

Breaking News:

Swiss Court Slaps $1.5M Bribery Fine On Gaddafi-Era Oil Minister’s Son

Big Oil’s Digital Pivot Marks The Beginning Of A New Era For The Industry

Big Oil’s Digital Pivot Marks The Beginning Of A New Era For The Industry

The oil and gas industry…

A Human Battery: The World Is One Step Closer To Wearable Energy

A Human Battery: The World Is One Step Closer To Wearable Energy

Wearable technology has just crossed…

Is Biden Ready For A New Era Of Conflict With Russia?

Is Biden Ready For A New Era Of Conflict With Russia?

A recent confrontation in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Stocks To Capitalize On The Rally In Natural Gas

By Alex Kimani - Jul 04, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The United States has a long-running love affair with natural gas, with fossil fuels acting as the lynchpin in the country's power generation mix, while nearly half of American homes use the fuel for heating. With the transition from fossil fuels to renewables in full swing in many states, natural gas serves as the bridge that will make the switch smoother and less jarring.

Indeed, natural gas and LNG are now being viewed as the bridge in the transition to renewable energy thanks to their more favorable emissions profile, as it generates 30% less carbon dioxide than fuel oil and 45% less than coal.

Natural gas is likely to play a prominent role even in a hydrogen economy.

After decades of stagnation and multiple false dawns, the hydrogen economy is finally taking off with some experts predicting that hydrogen could become a globally-traded energy source, just like oil and gas. A growing number of countries and industries are proactively investing in hydrogen technologies; none, however, can rival the EU’s zeal.

The European Union has set out its new hydrogen strategy as part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all its industries by 2050. 

In a big win for the hydrogen sector, the EU has outlined an extremely ambitious target to build out at least 40 gigawatts of electrolyzers within its borders by 2030, or 160x the current global capacity of 250MW. The EU also plans to support the development of another 40 gigawatts of green hydrogen in nearby countries that can export to the region by the same date.

The EU aims to have at least 6 gigawatts of clean hydrogen electrolyzers installed by 2024.

Good news for natural gas companies: Although Brussels clearly favors “green” hydrogen produced by renewable energy, it has signaled that it will also encourage the development of "blue" hydrogen that is produced from natural gas paired with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Wall Street loves the sector, with Goldman Sachs saying it remains very positive on natural gas and LNG pricing:

‘‘We continue to see a favorable above mid-cycle price environment in the second half of 2021 and 2022 across the oil and gas commodity complex. For natural gas, we believe our above-mid cycle gas prices in 2021 and 2022 of ($2.99/$2.96 per MMBtu) are largely reflected in valuations and current gas futures ($3.11/$3.07 per MMBtu). However, we remain constructive on NGLs and see upside to current futures from strong demand/disciplined supply.’’

Here are three large-cap stocks ideal for growth stock investors looking to capitalize on the solid pricing and demand environment.

#1. Ovintiv

A frequently off-the-radar name, Denver, Colorado-based Ovintiv Inc.(NYSE:OVV) has been seeing undeniable positive prospects. Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE: OVV), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments.

OVV has rallied to a two-year high after CitiGroup upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $43 price target, citing the company's improved balance sheet and leverage ratios, including the likely achievement of its $4.5B debt target by year-end 2021.

Although OVV shares have climbed 119.2% YTD, Citi expects additional upside thanks to higher oil prices and sees the company having attractive free cash flow at its updated price deck.

OVV stock appears ideal for investors seeking mid-cap E&P exposure without going too much further on the risk curve.

#2. Cheniere Energy, Inc. At a time when the global energy market has been decimated by Covid-19, the LNG sector is one of the few that remain in decent shape. In 2020, natural gas demand fell 3%, relatively tame compared to declines by other fossil fuels thanks to natural gas being increasingly viewed as a bridge that will facilitate the transition from coal to renewable energy especially in power generation. Even better: Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) managed to record 1% demand growth last year despite high levels of LNG market volatility with both extreme oversupply and extreme tightness during the course of the year.

After four tough quarters, Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is off to a strong start in 2021 thanks mainly to robust LNG demand. Cheniere, a leading pure-play LNG producer, has reported Q1 2021Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.54 per share beating Wall Street estimates  by $0.76 while revenue of $3.09B (+14.0% Y/Y) beat by $210M.

Related: Oil And Gas Rig Count Jumps As Oil Nears 3-Year High

Cheniere increased its full year 2021 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $4.3-$4.6 billion and full year 2021 Distributable Cash Flow guidance to $1.6 - $1.9 billion due primarily to improved market margins.

There’s good reason to believe that Cheniere can maintain this trend over the long-term.

With the global shift towards cleaner energy sources in full swing, LNG and natural gas bring the benefits of being the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon, producing half the greenhouse gas emissions and less than one-tenth of the air pollutants of coal. Consequently, LNG demand is expected to grow 3.4% per annum through 2035, with some 100 million metric tons of additional capacity required to meet both demand growth and decline from existing projects. Natural gas use in power generation capacity is expected to grow by an additional 300 GW by 2040, equivalent to 300 million tonnes of LNG, with the majority of that demand coming from Asia, especially China, India and other Southeast Asia countries.

That marks natural gas/LNG as the only fossil fuel that will experience any kind of growth over the next two decades. Goldman sees a strong ramp in contracted U.S. LNG export capacity and solid exposure to spot pricing for remaining volume helping Cheniere record free-cash-flow growth of ~50% from 2021 levels.

It’s a major tailwind for Cheniere given its already strong market share, with LNG shares up 44.5% in the year-to-date.

#3. EQT Corporation

Shares of Pennsylvania-based EQT Corp.(NYSE:EQT) are up 75.1% YTD, making the stock a top-performer in the mid-cap oil and gas sector. EQT is a pure-play natural gas company with ~19.8 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. 

EQT is no longer in growth mode and considers acquisitions as its second act in a bid to gain economies of scale and help it return capital to shareholders, though its high-profile merger with CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) failed to sail through.

EQT also is considering a path to net-zero status, starting by replacing equipment that runs on fossil fuels with electric-powered devices as well as using real-time sensors and other technologies in a bid to cut drilling time and energy. ESG plays within the fossil fuel sector tend to go down well with investors.

EQT continues to be a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology, designed to minimize the potential impact of drilling-related activities and reduce the overall environmental footprint.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Aims To Dominate The Global Hydrogen Market
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal
Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally

Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast
OPEC+ Fears Significant Oil Glut After April 2022

OPEC+ Fears Significant Oil Glut After April 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com