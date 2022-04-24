Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 99.36 -2.71 -2.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.9 -2.72 -2.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 6.459 -0.075 -1.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 3.924 -0.015 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.239 -0.066 -2.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 2 days 102.7 -0.62 -0.60%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.239 -0.066 -2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 104.7 -1.12 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 3 days 107.4 -0.90 -0.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 105.8 -1.07 -1.00%
Graph down Basra Light 146 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 107.8 -1.26 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 3 days 105.6 -1.52 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 88.30 -2.21 -2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 89.69 +1.60 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 105.9 +1.60 +1.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 104.2 +1.60 +1.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 102.1 +1.60 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 101.3 +1.60 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 104.9 +1.60 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 99.54 +1.60 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 92.25 -0.75 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 110.6 -0.26 -0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 96.02 -0.68 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.00 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 7 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 3 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days Ukraine gas

Breaking News:

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To Highest Level Since April 2020

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To Highest Level Since April 2020

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top…

EU Split On Russian Oil Embargo

EU Split On Russian Oil Embargo

European countries have talked for…

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices fell somewhat on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

By Irina Slav - Apr 24, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Big Oil executives are reportedly dumping tens of millions of dollars worth of company shares.
  • Some speculate that an oil price decline may be on the horizon.
  • "Historically, oil executives are really good at getting maximum value from selling stock at the right time.” 
Join Our Community

Senator Elizabeth Warren and her fellow Big Oil critics may have finally got some literal proof that the oil industry benefits directly from the imbalance of supply and demand: Big Oil executives are selling shares in their companies worth millions.

According to calculations made by Bloomberg, the chief executive of Hess Corp. alone sold stock worth $85 million in the first quarter in several deals, while the head of Marathon Oil sold $34.3 million. For the industry overall, more executives sold than bought shares in their companies, according to figures from Verify Data, cited by Bloomberg.

Perhaps this will add fuel to Senator Warren's crusade against Big Oil. The senator is accusing Big Oil of holding back production growth to keep prices at the pump high and line their own pockets. Earlier this year, Sen. Warren was among the sponsors of a bill proposing a windfall tax for Big Oil companies because of the profits they made from the increase in international prices.

Lawmakers didn't stop there, either. Earlier this month, the House Energy and Commerce Committee summoned the chief executives of a dozen Big Oil companies in a hearing titled "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump."

Big Oil explained that it is not producers that set retail fuel prices across filling stations and returned the ball to the legislators' court by attributing the higher oil prices to restrictive energy policies on the part of the Biden administration and the war in Ukraine. Shortages of various sorts were also cited as reasons for the oil price rally that is giving Democrats a headache.

Yet the news of Big Oil executives selling millions of dollars worth of shares might be considered good news by congressional Democrats and the White House. According to Bloomberg, the selling could signify that a price decline is on the horizon.

According to the report on the stock sales, executives often step up sales of their own stock when they expect the price of this stock to decline. The most immediate cause for a decline in oil stocks is typically a decline in oil prices. The question is where this decline would come from.

The war in Ukraine does not look like it will be over soon, and the European Union is discussing an oil embargo against Russia under pressure from the Ukrainian government. Currently, the bloc is conducting an impact assessment of such an embargo in a bid to win over the hesitant members, the biggest among which is Germany—a large oil and an even larger gas importer from Russia.

It would be safe to say that any oil embargo is unlikely to be introduced in the next couple of weeks, so that's one tailwind for oil prices that will make an appearance later in the year, if at all.

However, in the meantime, Russian oil output is falling because of the sanctions. What this means for global markets is that less oil is going to those who need it, except the two biggest and most populous Asian economies, which are gobbling up cheap Russian crude.

"Historically, oil executives are really good at getting maximum value from selling stock at the right time," Ben Silverman, head of research at VerityData, told Bloomberg in an interview. "The message is that the cycle here isn't going to be a long one."

A message there may well be, but the question remains: how will oil prices fall? U.S. producers remain cautious about their production growth plans; Brazil has big ambitions, but these take time to materialize; the UK is warming up to the idea of more local oil production, but it will not be in any quantities big enough to move international prices.

The Iran deal remains stuck—the latest update was about the Iranian side rejecting a sanction relief proposal made by the U.S. side. The cherry on top of the price cake was how the Saudi Crown Prince literally yelled at Biden's national security adviser this week and told him that Washington could forget about the Saudis boosting oil output to lower prices.

So, no Iranian oil is coming. No OPEC oil is coming either. U.S. output is rising but slowly and will add less than 1 million bpd this year. Smaller producers could ramp up, but it remains to be seen whether they can ramp up as fast as the Saudis and the Emiratis potentially could. The answer is most likely no.

In other words, typically, Big Oil executives selling their own stock might mean that the end of the price rally is near. In this case, however, there may well be other reasons for the sales, such as the Fed's rate hike plans, which are getting increasingly aggressive amid continuing inflation pressure. Aggressive monetary policy leads to higher borrowing costs, and higher borrowing costs are bad news for any business and for its stock.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bearish Momentum Grows, But Traders Remain Bullish On Crude
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com