Big Oil Rejects Congress Accusations Of Price Gouging

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 96.03 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 29 mins 101.4 +0.34 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 6.359 +0.330 +5.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 3.268 -0.077 -2.31%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 93.48 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 103.7 -1.48 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.4 -1.52 -1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 102.5 -2.64 -2.51%
Graph down Basra Light 129 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 106.7 -2.76 -2.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.1 -2.64 -2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.11 -5.46 -6.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.13 -5.73 -6.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.38 -5.73 -5.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.63 -5.73 -5.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.53 -5.73 -5.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.78 -5.73 -5.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.33 -5.73 -5.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 91.98 -5.73 -5.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.50 -5.75 -6.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 105.0 -5.73 -5.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 2 days US oil facts
  • 6 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 6 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Bans Imports Of Russian Crude Oil

Asian LNG Demand Takes a Hit As Europe Pushes Up Prices

Asian LNG Demand Takes a Hit As Europe Pushes Up Prices

While Asia is still the…

Putin’s War Is A Disaster For The Global Economy

Putin’s War Is A Disaster For The Global Economy

Putin’s war in Ukraine has…

German Finance Minister: Immediate Russian Oil, Gas Embargo Impossible

German Finance Minister: Immediate Russian Oil, Gas Embargo Impossible

An immediate ban on imports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Rejects Congress Accusations Of Price Gouging

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 07, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Big oil executives rejected accusations of profiteering from high gasoline prices.
  • Executives: prices are higher because of the war in Ukraine as well as restrictive U.S. energy policies.
  • Republicans sided with Big Oil in blaming federal government policies for current oil production levels.
Join Our Community

Big Oil chief executives rejected accusations from lawmakers that they were profiteering from excessive retail fuel prices during a Congressional hearing this week.

Dubbed "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump," the hearing at the House Energy and Commerce Committee was from the start targeting Big Oil as the culprits behind average national gasoline prices of over $4 per gallon.

"We will not sit back and allow the fossil-fuel industry to take advantage of the American people and gouge them at the pump," the WSJ quoted Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette, chair of the House committee, as saying ahead of the hearing.

Big Oil, however, rejected the accusations. They shot back at the committee by saying prices were higher because of the war in Ukraine as well as restrictive U.S. energy policies, the Wall Street Journal reported following the hearing. Supply-chain shortages also weighed the industry down, the executives said.

"It [the U.S. oil industry] is experiencing severe cost inflation, a labor shortage due to three downturns in 12 years, shortages of drilling rigs, frack fleets, frack sand, steel pipe, and other equipment and materials," said Scott Sheffield, the chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources. "We can't grow faster," he added.

Republicans sided with Big Oil in blaming federal government policies for current oil production levels.

"We need to look for ways to increase our domestic production and our export capacity," said Rep. Morgan Griffith from Virginia. "We need energy policy that promotes energy security while also taking advantage of America's abundant energy resources."

Accused by chairwoman DeGette that oil companies were "looking at your shareholder profits," the executives explained that oil producers such as themselves do not have control over retail fuel prices. They added that final retail fuel prices are the result of more than one factor, namely crude oil prices, which explained why prices at the pump did not fall in tune with crude oil prices.

"We do not control the price of crude oil or natural gas, nor of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel," Mike Wirth, the chief executive of Chevron. "And we have no tolerance for price gouging."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$150 Oil Is Still A Distinct Possibility

Next Post

UN Climate Report Urges China To Decarbonize
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 07 2022 said:
    The US Congress is trying to shift the blame for rising crude oil prices and domestic gasoline prices to Big Oil but this is unfair and furthermore such accusations are unsubstantiated.

    It is a fact that Big Oil is in the global oil business because the oil industry is the most lucrative industry in the world. And to enhance the return on its investments, Big Oil tries to maximize its production to take advantage of higher crude prices. It benefits when oil prices are on the rise and it loses when oil prices are on the decline.

    Furthermore, neither Big Oil nor the Biden administration or anybody else can control prices. They are first and foremost determined by supply and demand and additional factors such as investments and geopolitical factors.

    Rising gasoline prices in the United States are being pushed upwards by global crude prices and an accelerating inflation which has already hit 8.3%.

    Underinvestment in oil and gas since 2019 was the one single factor behind the rise in prices because it made the global oil market tight and caused global spare production capacity including OPEC+ to shrink since. Therefore we can expect continued higher prices for at least the next five years until new investments in oil and gas reach fruition.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Randy noipe on April 07 2022 said:
    Of course they deny it but instead of making those investments in equipment and workers they are paying shareholders and doing stock buy backs.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com