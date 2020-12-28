What Big Oil’s $145 Billion Write-Downs Mean For The Industry

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 47.62 -0.61 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 50.95 -0.34 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 48.98 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 6 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 40 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 50.88 -0.44 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 51.22 -0.21 -0.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 5 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.98 +0.11 +0.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 47.23 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 48.63 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.38 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.33 +0.11 +0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 44.28 +0.11 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 40.98 +0.11 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 42.18 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 32 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 9 hours What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 5 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 14 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 2 days Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 3 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 9 hours Democrat elites warn AOC against running for Schumer's Senate seat. Too late. She has her eye on the prize.
  • 3 days CIA Death Squads
  • 21 hours Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 2 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity

Breaking News:

China's Energy Shortage Threatens Bitcoin Mining

Rig Count Sees Largest One-Week Increase Since January

Rig Count Sees Largest One-Week Increase Since January

Oil prices were holding steady…

Russia Tightens Its Grip On Kurdistan Oil

Russia Tightens Its Grip On Kurdistan Oil

Russia, through oil giant Gazprom…

Russia’s Largest Oil Company Is Spinning Off Key Assets

Russia’s Largest Oil Company Is Spinning Off Key Assets

There are three interesting things…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Big Oil’s $145 Billion Write-Downs Mean For The Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 28, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The 2020 oil price collapse provided a reality check for the global oil and gas industry, which reassessed its price assumptions for the years ahead and readjusted the value of its assets.  Expectations that oil demand will not see a V-shaped recovery in 2020 and longer-term industry challenges, including the rise of renewables and electric vehicles (EVs), had nearly every oil and gas company in the world write down, significantly, the value of its assets this year. The 2020 write-downs of Big Oil and independent producers in the U.S. and Canada have reached their highest level in at least a decade, various analyses show. And the latest available financials for Q3 were not the end of asset impairments, announcements for which continued in the fourth quarter. 

The reassessment of oil and gas assets was so widespread that even U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil—which until a month ago hadn’t really adjusted the value of its assets in many years—warned of massive write-downs of between $17 billion and $20 billion after-tax in Q4 in its gas assets in the United States, Canada, and Argentina, due to the pandemic and its effect on the industry. Even without Exxon’s massive write-down announced in Q4, the oil industry in the U.S., Canada, and Europe wrote down a combined $145 billion in oil and gas assets in the first nine months of 2020 alone—the highest since at least 2010 and representing around 10 percent of the companies’ combined market capitalizations, an analysis by The Wall Street Journal showed. 

The analysis of oil firms with over $1 billion of market capitalization in North America and Europe found that the write-downs during the first three quarters of 2020 were much higher than the ones the companies incurred during the previous downturn in 2015-2016. 

Related: 3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally

This year, dozens of billions of U.S. dollars in asset impairments at some of the biggest oil and gas companies came not only from the price collapse but also from significantly lowered expectations of oil prices in the long term. 

Since the end of September, more write-downs have been announced, taking the total 2020 tally well beyond $150 billion. Exxon’s asset impairment of up to $20 billion for Q4 and Shell’s latest warning of another up to $4.5 billion write-down for Q4 would add to the Journal’s estimated $145 billion charges the oil industry will have booked for 2020. 

Shortly after the price crash in March, Big Oil started announcing hefty asset impairments, which most European majors explained with lowered oil price assumptions for the coming years and an “enduring impact” of the pandemic. 

BP, Shell, Eni, and Total all took major write-downs, with the French supermajor even qualifying Canadian oil sands projects Fort Hills and Surmont as “stranded” assets— meaning with reserves beyond 20 years and high production costs, whose overall reserves may not be produced by 2050. 

“Beyond 2030, given technological developments, particularly in the transportation sector, Total anticipates oil demand will have reached its peak and Brent prices should tend toward the long-term price of 50$/b, in line with the IEA SDS scenario,” Total said in July. 

BP’s asset write-down of $17.5 billion for Q2 has significant short and long-term implications, Luke Parker, vice president, corporate analysis, at Wood Mackenzie said in June. 

“In the longer term, this is about BP’s strategic shift away from oil and gas. While that will be a multi-decade affair, BP is already getting to grips with the idea that its upstream assets are worth less than it believed as recently as six months ago. Indeed, some of them are worth nothing,” Parker noted. 

It’s not only Big Oil that has revised down the value of their assets in the wake of the price crash. 

Forty publicly-traded U.S. oil producers wrote down a collective $48 billion worth of the value of their assets in the first quarter of 2020 alone, data analyzed by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed in July. The 40 companies—including Occidental, Apache, Concho Resources, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, Marathon Oil, Noble Energy, and Parsley Energy—representing around 30 percent of U.S. liquids production made the largest asset impairments in Q1 2020 since at least 2015, according to EIA estimates.  

In 2020, the major difference compared to 2015 is that a growing number of oil companies around the world have started to acknowledge not only the short-term price impact on their assets but also the long-term implications of the energy transition and socially responsible investing.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia: OPEC+ Deal Could Be Tweaked If Oil Demand Recovers Faster
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security
Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com