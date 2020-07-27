U.S. Oil Firms Wrote Down $48 Billion In Assets After Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.69 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.63 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.54 -0.14 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 34.69 +1.12 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.29 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.69 +0.22 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 38.04 +0.22 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 38.29 +0.22 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.14 +0.22 +0.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.03 +0.22 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 14 mins The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 16 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 2 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 17 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 6 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 39 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 1 hour Mask Disposal
  • 16 hours Judge family attacked
  • 9 mins Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 14 hours You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 2 days A story of a cured Trump cultist

Breaking News:

LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

Tesla's U.S. Rival Breaks Ground On Its First American Factory 

Tesla's U.S. Rival Breaks Ground On Its First American Factory 

Tesla rival Nikola broke ground…

3 Sectors Thriving During The COVID Pandemic

3 Sectors Thriving During The COVID Pandemic

The stock market has seen…

This Irrational Move In The Market Could Be A Great Trade

This Irrational Move In The Market Could Be A Great Trade

British utility company Centrica sold…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Firms Wrote Down $48 Billion In Assets After Price Crash

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 27, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Forty publicly traded U.S. oil producers wrote down a collective US$48 billion worth of the value of their assets in the first quarter of 2020, just after oil prices collapsed, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

 

According to EIA’s analysis of publicly filed financial statements, compiled by data provider Evaluate Energy, the 40 listed companies in the analysis produced a total of 6.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and other liquids in the United States, or about 30 percent of all the U.S. liquids production in Q1.

 

The companies include Occidental, Apache Corporation, Concho Resources, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, Marathon Oil Corp, Noble Energy, Parsley Energy, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, among others.  

 

The 40 companies representing around 30 percent of U.S. liquids production made the largest asset impairments in Q1 2020 since at least 2015, according to EIA estimates.

 

“Although companies will not have to value their 2020 proved reserves until the end of the year, these first-quarter adjustments, combined with crude oil prices that have remained much lower than 2019 levels during the second quarter of 2020, indicate that the net present value of proved reserves could continue to decline,” the EIA said.

 

Asset impairment charges are set to increase in Q2. Occidental Petroleum alone warned last month that it expects to book after-tax impairments of up to US$9 billion of its oil and gas assets in the second quarter due to the collapse in oil prices earlier this year.

 

A recent study from Deloitte pointed out that the collapse in prices, the economic slowdown, and the crash in demand in Q2 could prompt shale drillers in aggregate to impair or write-down the value of their assets by as much as US$300 billion, with significant impairments expected in the second quarter of 2020. Debts for some companies could become unsustainable, leading to a chain reaction of insolvencies and consolidation in the industry, Deloitte said.   


By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Oil Crisis Will Completely Transform The Industry

Next Post

How The Fed Is Artificially Propping Up Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street
$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable
Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High On Vaccine Hopes

Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High On Vaccine Hopes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com